PlayStation 4: The Best Gaming Headsets for the PS4

Although most wired headphones with microphones can function as headsets for the PS4, having a dedicated gaming headset ensures that you get an optimized experience while allowing others to hear you clearly while playing multiplayer video games on the Internet.

With the PlayStation 4, many users opt for a wired headset since you only have to connect them to the controller, which is wireless. It’s worth noting that many, if not most, wired headphones for the PS4 also work with the Xbox One, Windows PCs, Macs, and Nintendo Switch.

However, if you want to say goodbye to the cable that runs from the control to the headphones, there are many wireless options. Just keep in mind that they all include and require a low latency wireless dongle that connects to your PS4’s USB port (there should be no audio lag). Also note that almost no wireless headset for PS4 works with the Xbox One as well. The Switch, on the other hand, requires a USB-C wireless dongle for wireless headset connectivity (although some USB dongles do work through the dock. of the Switch).

Some mid- and high-end models, whether wired or wireless, have virtual surround sound. But, this is not real surround sound, but it can help create a richer and more immersive audio experience and also provides better awareness of space in some games.

With these key facts in place, then let’s move on to talking about our favorite headphone options for the PS4. This selection is the result of our tests and some options suggested by our sister site GameSpot.

HyperX The HyperX Cloud Alphas have a solid construction, good sound, and strong microphone performance. And, most importantly, they are comfortable to wear during long gaming sessions. For about $ 30 more you can get the HyperX Cloud Alpha 7.1, which is almost identical in design but supports virtual surround sound, but only for PCs; for the PS4 it's stereo only.

Josh Miller/CNET Sony’s PlayStation Gold Wireless Headsets have been around for a long time and were updated in 2018. They remain the best inexpensive wireless headset for PS4 gamers, especially those looking for a wireless model for VR gaming. You have to use the included USB dongle to connect wirelessly. It has virtual 7.1 surround sound for games that support this feature.

Sennheiser The Sennheiser GSP 370 not only have a great build but also good sound, comfort, mic performance, and a beast of battery (up to 100 hours). An included USB dongle helps you connect wirelessly to your PS4 and the microphone can be muted. The GSP 370s are also PC compatible.

SteelSeries The Arctis Pro Wireless ($ 330) are designed for PCs and the PS4 and provide first-class audio, convenience and many features, including a swappable battery. Two batteries are included and each provide enough power to last 10 hours, according to SteelCase. With an Apple TV-sized wireless transmitter that connects to your PS4 (or PC), it’s a bit cumbersome to set up and operate. But they are one of the few non-Sony wireless headphones that offer virtual surround sound. They also have Bluetooth connectivity.

JBL The Quantum 800s are wireless and include a wireless dongle that works with the PS4 and a Windows computer. It has noise cancellation and excellent sound not only for video games but also for music and movies. They are a bit heavy but they are comfortable to wear. Its microphone performance is fair and not as good as it should be at this price. The microphone cannot be disconnected, but you can mute it. Its battery promises 14 hours of life.

SteelSeries As mentioned above, the Arctis Pro Wireless are a beast, but they cost more than $ 300. If you want a more affordable alternative that costs around $ 100, consider the Arctis 1. They are compatible with the PS4 and PC, as well as the Nintendo Switch, thanks to an included USB-C dongle. The microphone can be disconnected and the battery life is 20 hours.