PlayStation 4 exceeds 110 million units sold

CNET



The PlayStation 4 console, which will soon have a successor, is still selling like hotcakes.

Sony announced on May 13 its financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, and it states that the PlayStation 4 has reached 110.4 million units sold worldwide since its launch in 2013, of which 1.5 million correspond to last quarter of the year. In comparison, in the same period of 2019, Sony sold 2.6 million PS4.

Regarding the software, Sony says it sold 59 million games during the last quarter of the fiscal year, almost 5 million more than in the same period last year. In total, the company has sold 245 million games in the fiscal year. In addition, during the last quarter of the year 66 percent of game sales were in digital format, something that could be related to the social restrictions derived from the ongoing pandemic.

Sony has also discussed the launch of the PS5, and says that “although there are factors such as employees working from home and travel restrictions that have introduced some challenges in the process of testing and approval of production lines, development continues to progress with the console launch scheduled for the 2020 holiday season. ”

Production of the new consoles would start in June and it is expected that arrive together with the DualSense controller, which will have a haptic feedback system that adds different sensations when playing.

CNET in Spanish has been compiling here all the news and updates of the expected console so that you do not lose any detail.

Sony WF-SP800N headphones have a sporty design [fotos] To see photos