PlayM Girls confirmed to debut next month

On Might 8, PlayM Leisure revealed in an official assertion to the press, “We now have confirmed the debut time-frame for our 7-member rookie woman group, at the moment referred to as PlayM Girls, for this June.”

PlayM Girls consists of members Lee Soo Jin, Monday, Han Ji Hyo, Shin Ji Yoon, Park So Eun, Jo Hye Received, and Lee Jae Hee. The crew will mark PlayM Leisure’s first ever new feminine group launch in 10 years, since A Pink‘s debut in 2011.

Followers can look ahead to extra particulars on PlayM Girls’s upcoming June debut similar to the women’ official group title, introductory profiles, and extra, coming very quickly! In the meantime, PlayM Leisure is house to artists like A Pink , Huh Gak, VICTON, and many others.