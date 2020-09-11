Plastic attracts sea turtles, because it smells like food

Joseph pfaller



Plastic can be incredibly dangerous to sea turtles, as the creatures can mistake its smell for food, according to research published in early March.

“We discovered that loggerheads [también conocidas como caguamas] they respond to odors from plastics in the same way that they respond to food odors, suggesting that turtles may be attracted to plastic waste not just because of how they look, but because of their smell, “said Joseph Pfaller of the University Florida, Gainesville, in a statement: “This ‘scent trap’ could help explain why sea turtles ingest and become entangled in plastic so often.”

Biofouling occurs when algae, plants, microbes, and small animals accumulate on wet surfaces, such as plastics in the ocean.

Sea turtles have long been believed to mistake plastics for prey like jellyfish, but not much was known about how scent might play a role in attracting them.

The study recently appeared in the journal Current Biology. His co-author, Matt Savoca, from Stanford University’s Hopkins Marine Station, had shown that airborne odorants that marine predators use to find good food locations are also released from conditioned or biofouled plastic waste. So the researchers began investigating what that might mean for sea turtles.

They collected 15 loggerheads and sent various odorants into the air, including deionized water and clean plastic (as controls), as well as biofouling food and plastic from the turtle, through a pipe into an experimental area. Sea turtles had a similar response to plastic and its food.

“We were surprised that the turtles responded to the smells of the biofouling with the same intensity as their food,” Pfaller said. “We expected them to respond to both to a greater extent than the control treatments, but the turtles know the smell of their food since they have been smelling and eating it in captivity for five months. I expected their responses to food to be stronger.”

Future studies could help researchers understand what chemicals plastics emit to attract turtles and the role that water-based odorants could play.

“The plastic problem in the ocean is more complex than plastic bags that look like jellyfish or wandering straw caught in a turtle’s nose,” Pfaller said. “These are important and troublesome pieces to the puzzle, and all plastics pose a danger to turtles.”

