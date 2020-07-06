Pixel phones get sleep and security features

Angela Lang / CNET



Google announced Monday, June 1 that new features are coming to Pixel phones. The technology giant said it will bring new tools to Android devices focused on security and so that users can have a better sleep. Google is also bringing an adaptive battery to its Pixel line of cell phones, to better predict when the battery is running low and reduce activity in the background.

Android has more than 2.5 billion active devices per month and Google regularly sends updates to phones powered by its operating system. Last December, the company started the feature drops or feature launches that take place every three months. The June 1 announcement is the third feature release. The first release included photo features and automatic call monitoring. The second release brought augmented reality effects and more screen features.

In the third feature release, Google’s Clock feature seeks to help users create a consistent sleep schedule and limit the time they spend watching a screen. Users can fall asleep to the rhythm of calming sounds and set the alarm to wake up to music. Google will also let users know how long they stay awake using an app if they use the phone after bedtime.

Google is also bringing the Personal Safety app to all Pixel devices (used to be on Pixel 4 only). And the Pixel 3 will get a car crash detection function. The company is introducing new security features with a way to set a check-in (or presence report) from the app.

“For example, if you are going to run or walk alone, [la función] it will make sure you came back safe and sound, “Tokel Tokuda, Pixel technical program manager wrote on a blog.” If you don’t answer a check-in programmed, the app will alert your emergency contacts. In the event that you need immediate help or you are in a dangerous situation, [la función] notify all your emergency contacts and share your location in real time through Google Maps. “

Google is also updating its Recorder app to allow users to start, stop, or search for voice recordings with Google Assistant. Users can save transcripts in Google Docs.

All of these updates will reach Pixel users in the next two weeks.

