Pixel 5 may drop high-end: report

Stephen Shankland/CNET



Google could lower its bet this year for its new phones, the expected Pixel 5.

According to a report by 9to5Google, the new Google phones could have a Qualcomm mid-range processor, the Snapdragon 765G, instead of the Snapdragon 865 that currently mounts high-end phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S20 or the Oppo Find X2 Pro. If the report is true, Google may have in mind to launch a cheaper phone. Another possibility is that the company wants to provide 5G connectivity to its new cell phones without exceeding the production cost, something that it could not do with the Snapdragon 865 (since it requires a separate 5G modem) and yes with the Snapdragon 765G, since the latter It has an integrated 5G modem.

Google has always placed its Pixel phones in the high range, both by specifications and by price. For the mid-range the company bet in 2019 for launching the Pixel 3a, a limited and cheaper version of the Pixel 3, something that is expected to repeat this year this year with the possible launch of Pixel 4a, although for the moment none of this is confirmed.

Following the company’s usual launch schedule, Google is expected to launch the Pixel 5 in the second half of this year, although the coronavirus crisis could delay launch like It has happened with other companies, including Apple.

