Pixel 5 could have a 120Hz screen: analyst

Google



Google will launch the new Pixel 5 in the fall of this year and this could come with a 120Hz screen.

The new Google phone will add, in addition to 5G connectivity, a screen with this update rate, the same one that the Samsung Galaxy S20, according to renowned analyst Ross Young. Young posted this prediction on his Twitter account on August 4, a day after Google unveiled his new cheap cell phone, the Pixel 4A.

The analyst also claims that the screen of the new phone would be 6.67 inches and that it will be made by Samsung and BOE Technology. According to previous reports, the Pixel 5 will feature the Snapdragon 765G chipset and a large battery. Along with the Pixel 5 with 5G, the company will launch in the fall a Pixel 4A 5G.

Google confirmed to CNET in Spanish These 5G devices will have 5G Sub-6 and mmWave configurations to offer compatibility with 5G networks from not only AT&T and Verizon, but also Verizon.

According to rumors, the Pixel 4a 5G would be priced at about $ 449 while the Pixel 5 5G could cost $ 649. The sale of these two devices could start in November or December.

The Pixel 4A is the cheapest cell phone to enjoy the Google camera [fotos] To see photos