Pixel 4a would not have a blue version: report

Google’s next phone, the Pixel 4a, continues adding puzzling news.

Google could rule out launching the phone in a second color option, a shade of blue that was reportedly called Barely Blue, the trusty filter Jon Prosser reported on his June 13 Twitter account. Google was expected to launch this cell phone in black (Just Black) on August 6 and in blue (Barely Blue) on October 1, but eventually only the black model could hit the market.

The launch of the cell phone, which was previously delayed from May to June, could be postponed until July 13. In addition, according to reports, there will be a normal model and an XL as there has always been in the Pixels, but only a normal model. Prosser previously said that while everything would be ready for the Pixel 4a launch in June, the decision to delay the launch would be based on a market analysis by the brand. Google may consider it more favorable to launch the cell phone in the second half of the year due to the current coronavirus crisis.

The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range cell phone that will arrive with a front camera integrated into the screen, a single camera in the back, a headphone port and without the Active Edge function that allows you to activate Google Assistant by pressing it. The cell phone would have a possible price of US $ 399 with which it could compete with cell phones like the iPhone SE 2020.