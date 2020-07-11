Pixel 4a will be delayed and will run until July 13: report

Evan Blass



The next Google phone, the Pixel 4a, will not arrive in June as expected.

The launch of the cell phone, which was previously delayed from May to June, could be postponed until July, the trustworthy filter Jon Prosser reported on his Twitter account on May 21. July 13 would be the date that Google would launch its cell phone according to this source, which also says that there will be no great variant of this device and that only a single version will hit the market (there will be a normal model and an XL as it has always been in the Pixel) and the cell phone would not have 5G connectivity.

According to Prosser, even though everything would be ready for the Pixel 4a launch in June, the decision to delay the launch would be based on a market analysis carried out by the brand. It is possible that Google considers it more favorable to launch the cell phone in the second half of the year due to the current crisis of coronavirus.

Google was expected take advantage of the launch of Android 11, which will take place in a digital event and officially scheduled for June 3, to announce the Pixel 4a and that would begin to market it from June 5.

The Pixel 4a will be a mid-range cell phone that will arrive with an integrated front camera on the screen, a single camera on the back, a headphone port and without the Active Edge function that allows you to activate Google Assistant by pressing it.

Google has not commented on the Pixel 4a.

