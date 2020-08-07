Pixel 4A: Offers, prices and how to buy the Google cell phone

Juan Garzon / CNET



Google introduced the Pixel 4A on August 3, a phone that offers a good user experience, but above all a camera that promises to compete with the best.

That same day, the company also presented the Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5, although these will arrive during the fall, while the Pixel 4A is already available for pre-order in the Google online store. The Pixel 4A 5G and Pixel 5 will be available in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, France, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, and Australia.

Google’s new phone will be available to customers on August 20 on the Google Store, BestBuy.com and Amazon; as well as with cellular operators such as Google Fi, US Cellular and Verizon. Below we list the price and availability of the new Google phone with each operator.

Pixel 4A

The Google Pixel 4A offers the best camera you can buy on a cell phone at a price of US $ 349. In addition, this new Pixel also offers 128GB of storage, which is double that of its predecessor, a Snapdragon 730A processor, 6GB of RAM and a very compact and lightweight design.

The pre-sale of the unlocked Pixel 4A is now active in the and the device will be available on August 20.

Pixel 4A 5G

On August 3, Google also unveiled the Pixel 4A 5G, a device that will arrive in the fall of 2020 with a suggested price of US $ 499, which is US $ 150 more than the current version that is compatible with 4G networks. However, the Silicon Valley company has not given further details of the device as an official launch date.



Pixel 5

Without giving many details, Google showed the Pixel 5 in an image, which would arrive in the fall with the Pixel 5A 5G. However, at the moment the exact launch date and its price are unknown.

Pixel 4A en Best Buy

The Pixel 4A will be available for pre-order starting August 20 at Best Buy at a when activating a new line or account with Sprint. Best Buy also offers Google’s new phone for $ 299.99 when activated with a Verizon or AT&T plan, and it can also be purchased unlocked for $ 349.99.

Pixel 4A en Google Fi

Google’s telecommunications service also offers the Pixel 4A under a starting plan of US $ 14.54 per month or it can also be purchased in cash for US $ 349. When buying the new Google phone under its Google Fi service, the company offers 3 free months of YouTube Premium, Google Play Pass and Google One.

Pixel 4A en Verizon

The Pixel 4A will be available with Verizon beginning August 20 for $ 15.82 per month on a 24-month plan. The base price of the new Google phone is $ 379.99. The operator said that “later in the year” they will have more information on the Pixel 4A 5G and the Pixel 5.

Pixel 4A in Spain

The Pixel 4A in Spain has and it can be reserved for from September 10 in Spain, and will be available to customers from October 1.

Editor’s note: This is an article in development and we will be updating it throughout August 3 and as we learn about Google’s offers.

