Pixel 4A may have perforated screen

Evan Blass/Evleaks



The new Pixel 4A is not yet official, but rumors about it are still the order of the day.

The last thing rumored about Google’s expected budget cell phone is that it could have a perforated screen to house the front camera, rather than a top frame like the one in the Pixel 4. The rumor has emerged after Vice President of Google hardware Rick Osterloh posted a screenshot on Twitter, purportedly taken from a Pixel 4A.

Osterloh posted on his Twitter account on May 4 a screenshot, showing a personal milestone in the Fitbit app, congratulating him on his 7,900 miles traveled. The screenshot shows that the icons in the status bar at the top move to the right, something that happens on phones with a perforated screen, to compensate for this perforation. In addition, due to the sources used and the icons that are seen, everything points to the fact that it is a Pixel cell phone.

At the moment, Google has not officially announced this device, but it was recently leaked an alleged review of their cameras and if it is true that the capture of Osterloh is from a Pixel 4A, it means that the cell phone is in a very advanced state, so it is possible that it will reach the market very soon. The phone is expected to arrive with a price of about US $ 399, so it could be a good alternative within the mid-range against rivals such as the recently announced 2020 iPhone SE.

