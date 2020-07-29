Pixar’s Soul delays release to November

Disney/Pixar Animation Studios



For the latest news and information on the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO website.

The uncertainty by COVID-19 pandemic, which keeps thousands of movie theaters closed around the world, is the reason behind the delay in the film’s release Soul, by the animation studio Pixar, whose debut was scheduled for June 19 and has now moved to November 20, 2020.

The story of Soul focuses on the character of Joe Gardner, a high school music teacher whose true passion is jazz. The film explores the existential crisis of the protagonist who, after suffering a fall, is sent to a fantastic place “where he is forced to rethink what it really means to have a soul”.

The director of the film is Pete Docter, winner of the Oscar for best animated film twice, for Up (2009) e Inside Out (2015). And its cast is led by the English voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

Soul It will be released in theaters on November 20, 2020.

From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos] To see photos