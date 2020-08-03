Pixar will travel to Italy with ‘Luca’, his next project

The Pixar studio announced this Thursday that its next animated film will be titled Luca, It will take place on the Italian Riviera and will hit theaters in June 2021.

The director of the film will be the Italian Enrico Casarosa, nominated for an Oscar for the animated short film The Moon.

“It is a deeply personal story for me, not only because it took place on the Italian Riviera, where I grew up, but also because at the heart of this film is a celebration of friendship,” the director said in a statement.

“Childhood friendships often mark the path of who we want to be and those ties are the protagonists of our history,” added the filmmaker, who promises a film with “the beauty and charm” of this magnificent setting and an “unforgettable summer adventure. ”That will completely change Luca, the protagonist.

The film will revolve around that young man who spends an adventurous summer with a friend he has just met, although a dark secret about his true identity (it is, in fact, a sea monster from a world underwater) threatens to break that friendship.

Before the arrival of Luca to theaters, the studio is pending the premiere of Soul next November 20, a title originally planned for June but postponed by the coronavirus pandemic.

In Soul, A musician from New York (voiced by Jamie Foxx in the original version) will accidentally travel to the place where the souls of human beings are educated, which Pixar has imagined as cute miniature characters.

The studio released Onward shortly before the pandemic forced to close theaters around the world. The film grossed $ 100 million at the worldwide box office in just two weeks, before launching it early for rent on digital platforms.