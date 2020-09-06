Pixar: This is how we classify your films from Toy Story to Onward

Disney / Pixar



With the premiere of Onward we have updated our ranking of all the Pixar movies released so far. From Toy story from 1995 to Up 2009 or newer Cars 3, Incredibles 2 and Toy story 4.

To classify them in order of quality we have used a pseudoscientific method. The CNET en Español editors Rafael Carballo, Óscar Gutiérrez, Gonzalo Jiménez, Suan Pineda, Jován Pulgarín, Jason Outenreath, Ale Ramos, Gabriel Sama, in addition to myself, awarded between 1 and 5 points to Pixar films that we had seen. Using these values:

1. No need to see it

2. Regulin

3. Good

4. Excellent

5. Masterpiece

NV. Not seen

Based on these scores, we have awarded an average mark to each film and ordered our gallery with the films from lowest to highest.

This is how things have turned out for us. What movie do you think will have been in first position? And lastly?

And to be completely transparent, we added a table with the exact average grade that each of the titles has obtained. We’ve also added the rating each movie is given by the review aggregating sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes so you can see how our rating compares to those of these two reference websites (Metacritic is part of ViacomCBS, CNET’s parent company). in Spanish).

On this occasion, some films have tied. As in the case of Wall-E and Up they both finished in second place. OR The Incredibles and Inside out in fifth position. Not to mention the tie for sixth place Toy story 2 and toy Story 3.

Pixar movies ranking Title Average score Metacritic Note Rotten Tomatoes Note Director (s) Release date 17. Cars 2 one 57 39 John Lasseter Co-Director: Brad Lewis June 24, 2011 16. Cars 3 1.4 59 68 Brian Fee June 16, 2017 15. Finding Dory 1.75 77 94 Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Angus MacLane June 17, 2016 15. The Good Dinosaur 1.75 66 76 Peter sohn November 25, 2015 14. Cars 2,125 73 74 John Lasseter Co-Director: Joe Ranft June 9, 2006 13. Monsters University 2.25 65 79 Dan Scanlon June 21, 2013 12. A Bug’s Life 2.86 77 92 John Lasseter Co-Director: Andrew Stanton November 25, 1998 11. Brave 2.88 69 78 Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman Co-Director: Steve Purcell June 22, 2012 10. Incredibles 2 3.43 80 93 Brad Bird 15 June 2018 9. Onward 3.5 61 87 Dan Scanlon March 6, 2020 8. Coco 3.75 81 97 Lee Unkrich Co-Director: Adrian Molina November 22, 2017 7. Finding Nemo 4 90 99 Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Lee Unkrich May 30, 2003 7. Toy Story 4 4 84 98 Josh cooley June 21, 2019 6. Toy Story 3 4.11 92 99 Lee Unkrich June 18, 2010 6. Toy Story 2 4.11 88 100 John Lasseter Co-Directors: Lee Unkrich and Ash Brannon November 24, 1999 5. Inside Out 4,125 94 98 Pete Docter Co-Director: Ronnie del Carmen June 19, 2015 5. The Incredibles 4,125 90 97 Brad Bird November 3, 2004 4. Ratatouille 4.22 96 96 Brad Bird Co-Director: Jan Pinkava June 29, 2007 3. Monsters, Inc. 4.25 78 96 Pete Docter Co-Director: Lee Unkrich and David Silverman November 2, 2001 2. WALL-E 4.66 95 96 Andrew Stanton June 27, 2008 2. Up 4.66 88 98 Pete Docter Co-Director: Bob Peterson May 29, 2009 1. Toy Story 4.88 95 100 John lasseter November 22, 1995

This is how we vote. You can clearly see those titles that we have all seen (Toy story, Ratatouille, Up or WALL-E) and the films with the least views among our members. And it seems that after Cars 2 we didn’t really want to see Cars 3. Needless to say, to get the average of each movie we only take into account the rating given by the people who did see it.

Pixar movies ranking Title Rafael Carballo Oscar Gutierrez Gonzalo Jimenez Suan pineda Jason Outenreath Patricia bridges Jován Pulgarín Ale Ramos Gabriel Sama Toy story 5 5 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 A Bug’s Life two 3 4 NV two NV 3 3 3 Toy story 2 4 3 5 5 5 4 3 4 4 Monsters Inc. 5 3 4 NV 5 4 4 4 5 Finding Nemo 3 4 4 NV 5 3 4 4 5 The Incredibles 4 3 5 NV 5 4 4 4 4 Cars two two two NV one two two two 4 Ratatouille 5 5 3 3 4 4 4 5 5 WALL-E 5 5 5 4 5 5 5 4 4 Up 5 3 5 5 5 5 5 5 4 toy Story 3 3 4 5 4 4 4 4 4 5 Cars 2 NV one one NV one one one one one Brave 3 4 two NV 3 3 two 3 3 Monsters university one two 3 NV two 3 two 3 two Inside out 4 3 5 4 5 4 3 NV 5 The Good Dinosaur NV two two NV one NV NV NV two Finding Dory one two two NV two one one 3 two Cars 3 NV two one NV one NV NV NV 3 Coconut one 5 4 NV 5 4 3 4 4 Incredibles 2 3 3 4 NV 3 4 NV 4 3 Toy story 4 4 4 5 NV NV 3 NV NV 4 Onward NV 4 two NV NV 4 NV NV 4

NV = Didn’t see it.

And you, do you agree with our ranking? Would I have seen you see a title with more note? Or with less note?

