Pixar: This is how we classify your films from Toy Story to Onward

With the premiere of Onward we have updated our ranking of all the Pixar movies released so far. From Toy story from 1995 to Up 2009 or newer Cars 3, Incredibles 2 and Toy story 4.
To classify them in order of quality we have used a pseudoscientific method. The CNET en Español editors Rafael Carballo, Óscar Gutiérrez, Gonzalo Jiménez, Suan Pineda, Jován Pulgarín, Jason Outenreath, Ale Ramos, Gabriel Sama, in addition to myself, awarded between 1 and 5 points to Pixar films that we had seen. Using these values:
1. No need to see it
2. Regulin
3. Good
4. Excellent
5. Masterpiece
NV. Not seen
Based on these scores, we have awarded an average mark to each film and ordered our gallery with the films from lowest to highest.
This is how things have turned out for us. What movie do you think will have been in first position? And lastly?
From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos]
And to be completely transparent, we added a table with the exact average grade that each of the titles has obtained. We’ve also added the rating each movie is given by the review aggregating sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes so you can see how our rating compares to those of these two reference websites (Metacritic is part of ViacomCBS, CNET’s parent company). in Spanish).
On this occasion, some films have tied. As in the case of Wall-E and Up they both finished in second place. OR The Incredibles and Inside out in fifth position. Not to mention the tie for sixth place Toy story 2 and toy Story 3.
Pixar movies ranking
Title
Average score
Metacritic Note
Rotten Tomatoes Note
Director (s)
Release date
17. Cars 2
one
57
39
John Lasseter Co-Director: Brad Lewis
June 24, 2011
16. Cars 3
1.4
59
68
Brian Fee
June 16, 2017
15. Finding Dory
1.75
77
94
Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Angus MacLane
June 17, 2016
15. The Good Dinosaur
1.75
66
76
Peter sohn
November 25, 2015
14. Cars
2,125
73
74
John Lasseter Co-Director: Joe Ranft
June 9, 2006
13. Monsters University
2.25
65
79
Dan Scanlon
June 21, 2013
12. A Bug’s Life
2.86
77
92
John Lasseter Co-Director: Andrew Stanton
November 25, 1998
11. Brave
2.88
69
78
Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman Co-Director: Steve Purcell
June 22, 2012
10. Incredibles 2
3.43
80
93
Brad Bird
15 June 2018
9. Onward
3.5
61
87
Dan Scanlon
March 6, 2020
8. Coco
3.75
81
97
Lee Unkrich Co-Director: Adrian Molina
November 22, 2017
7. Finding Nemo
4
90
99
Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Lee Unkrich
May 30, 2003
7. Toy Story 4
4
84
98
Josh cooley
June 21, 2019
6. Toy Story 3
4.11
92
99
Lee Unkrich
June 18, 2010
6. Toy Story 2
4.11
88
100
John Lasseter Co-Directors: Lee Unkrich and Ash Brannon
November 24, 1999
5. Inside Out
4,125
94
98
Pete Docter Co-Director: Ronnie del Carmen
June 19, 2015
5. The Incredibles
4,125
90
97
Brad Bird
November 3, 2004
4. Ratatouille
4.22
96
96
Brad Bird Co-Director: Jan Pinkava
June 29, 2007
3. Monsters, Inc.
4.25
78
96
Pete Docter Co-Director: Lee Unkrich and David Silverman
November 2, 2001
2. WALL-E
4.66
95
96
Andrew Stanton
June 27, 2008
2. Up
4.66
88
98
Pete Docter Co-Director: Bob Peterson
May 29, 2009
1. Toy Story
4.88
95
100
John lasseter
November 22, 1995
This is how we vote. You can clearly see those titles that we have all seen (Toy story, Ratatouille, Up or WALL-E) and the films with the least views among our members. And it seems that after Cars 2 we didn’t really want to see Cars 3. Needless to say, to get the average of each movie we only take into account the rating given by the people who did see it.
Pixar movies ranking
Title
Rafael Carballo
Oscar Gutierrez
Gonzalo Jimenez
Suan pineda
Jason Outenreath
Patricia bridges
Jován Pulgarín
Ale Ramos
Gabriel Sama
Toy story
5
5
5
5
5
4
5
5
5
A Bug’s Life
two
3
4
NV
two
NV
3
3
3
Toy story 2
4
3
5
5
5
4
3
4
4
Monsters Inc.
5
3
4
NV
5
4
4
4
5
Finding Nemo
3
4
4
NV
5
3
4
4
5
The Incredibles
4
3
5
NV
5
4
4
4
4
Cars
two
two
two
NV
one
two
two
two
4
Ratatouille
5
5
3
3
4
4
4
5
5
WALL-E
5
5
5
4
5
5
5
4
4
Up
5
3
5
5
5
5
5
5
4
toy Story 3
3
4
5
4
4
4
4
4
5
Cars 2
NV
one
one
NV
one
one
one
one
one
Brave
3
4
two
NV
3
3
two
3
3
Monsters university
one
two
3
NV
two
3
two
3
two
Inside out
4
3
5
4
5
4
3
NV
5
The Good Dinosaur
NV
two
two
NV
one
NV
NV
NV
two
Finding Dory
one
two
two
NV
two
one
one
3
two
Cars 3
NV
two
one
NV
one
NV
NV
NV
3
Coconut
one
5
4
NV
5
4
3
4
4
Incredibles 2
3
3
4
NV
3
4
NV
4
3
Toy story 4
4
4
5
NV
NV
3
NV
NV
4
Onward
NV
4
two
NV
NV
4
NV
NV
4
NV = Didn’t see it.
And you, do you agree with our ranking? Would I have seen you see a title with more note? Or with less note?
