Pixar: This is how we classify your films from Toy Story to Onward

By
James Ashley
-
onward-online-use-t186-21d-pub-pub16-293

Onward.

Disney / Pixar

With the premiere of Onward we have updated our ranking of all the Pixar movies released so far. From Toy story from 1995 to Up 2009 or newer Cars 3, Incredibles 2 and Toy story 4.

To classify them in order of quality we have used a pseudoscientific method. The CNET en Español editors Rafael Carballo, Óscar Gutiérrez, Gonzalo Jiménez, Suan Pineda, Jován Pulgarín, Jason Outenreath, Ale Ramos, Gabriel Sama, in addition to myself, awarded between 1 and 5 points to Pixar films that we had seen. Using these values:

1. No need to see it
2. Regulin
3. Good
4. Excellent
5. Masterpiece
NV. Not seen

Based on these scores, we have awarded an average mark to each film and ordered our gallery with the films from lowest to highest.

This is how things have turned out for us. What movie do you think will have been in first position? And lastly?

From Toy Story to Onward: We rank all Pixar movies [fotos]

To see photos

Picture_9.png

And to be completely transparent, we added a table with the exact average grade that each of the titles has obtained. We’ve also added the rating each movie is given by the review aggregating sites Metacritic and Rotten Tomatoes so you can see how our rating compares to those of these two reference websites (Metacritic is part of ViacomCBS, CNET’s parent company). in Spanish).

On this occasion, some films have tied. As in the case of Wall-E and Up they both finished in second place. OR The Incredibles and Inside out in fifth position. Not to mention the tie for sixth place Toy story 2 and toy Story 3.

Pixar movies ranking

Title

Average score

Metacritic Note

Rotten Tomatoes Note

Director (s)

Release date

17. Cars 2

one

57

39

John Lasseter Co-Director: Brad Lewis

June 24, 2011

16. Cars 3

1.4

59

68

Brian Fee

June 16, 2017

15. Finding Dory

1.75

77

94

Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Angus MacLane

June 17, 2016

15. The Good Dinosaur

1.75

66

76

Peter sohn

November 25, 2015

14. Cars

2,125

73

74

John Lasseter Co-Director: Joe Ranft

June 9, 2006

13. Monsters University

2.25

65

79

Dan Scanlon

June 21, 2013

12. A Bug’s Life

2.86

77

92

John Lasseter Co-Director: Andrew Stanton

November 25, 1998

11. Brave

2.88

69

78

Mark Andrews and Brenda Chapman Co-Director: Steve Purcell

June 22, 2012

10. Incredibles 2

3.43

80

93

Brad Bird

15 June 2018

9. Onward

3.5

61

87

Dan Scanlon

March 6, 2020

8. Coco

3.75

81

97

Lee Unkrich Co-Director: Adrian Molina

November 22, 2017

7. Finding Nemo

4

90

99

Andrew Stanton Co-Director: Lee Unkrich

May 30, 2003

7. Toy Story 4

4

84

98

Josh cooley

June 21, 2019

6. Toy Story 3

4.11

92

99

Lee Unkrich

June 18, 2010

6. Toy Story 2

4.11

88

100

John Lasseter Co-Directors: Lee Unkrich and Ash Brannon

November 24, 1999

5. Inside Out

4,125

94

98

Pete Docter Co-Director: Ronnie del Carmen

June 19, 2015

5. The Incredibles

4,125

90

97

Brad Bird

November 3, 2004

4. Ratatouille

4.22

96

96

Brad Bird Co-Director: Jan Pinkava

June 29, 2007

3. Monsters, Inc.

4.25

78

96

Pete Docter Co-Director: Lee Unkrich and David Silverman

November 2, 2001

2. WALL-E

4.66

95

96

Andrew Stanton

June 27, 2008

2. Up

4.66

88

98

Pete Docter Co-Director: Bob Peterson

May 29, 2009

1. Toy Story

4.88

95

100

John lasseter

November 22, 1995

This is how we vote. You can clearly see those titles that we have all seen (Toy story, Ratatouille, Up or WALL-E) and the films with the least views among our members. And it seems that after Cars 2 we didn’t really want to see Cars 3. Needless to say, to get the average of each movie we only take into account the rating given by the people who did see it.

Pixar movies ranking

Title

Rafael Carballo

Oscar Gutierrez

Gonzalo Jimenez

Suan pineda

Jason Outenreath

Patricia bridges

Jován Pulgarín

Ale Ramos

Gabriel Sama

Toy story

5

5

5

5

5

4

5

5

5

A Bug’s Life

two

3

4

NV

two

NV

3

3

3

Toy story 2

4

3

5

5

5

4

3

4

4

Monsters Inc.

5

3

4

NV

5

4

4

4

5

Finding Nemo

3

4

4

NV

5

3

4

4

5

The Incredibles

4

3

5

NV

5

4

4

4

4

Cars

two

two

two

NV

one

two

two

two

4

Ratatouille

5

5

3

3

4

4

4

5

5

WALL-E

5

5

5

4

5

5

5

4

4

Up

5

3

5

5

5

5

5

5

4

toy Story 3

3

4

5

4

4

4

4

4

5

Cars 2

NV

one

one

NV

one

one

one

one

one

Brave

3

4

two

NV

3

3

two

3

3

Monsters university

one

two

3

NV

two

3

two

3

two

Inside out

4

3

5

4

5

4

3

NV

5

The Good Dinosaur

NV

two

two

NV

one

NV

NV

NV

two

Finding Dory

one

two

two

NV

two

one

one

3

two

Cars 3

NV

two

one

NV

one

NV

NV

NV

3

Coconut

one

5

4

NV

5

4

3

4

4

Incredibles 2

3

3

4

NV

3

4

NV

4

3

Toy story 4

4

4

5

NV

NV

3

NV

NV

4

Onward

NV

4

two

NV

NV

4

NV

NV

4

NV = Didn’t see it.

And you, do you agree with our ranking? Would I have seen you see a title with more note? Or with less note?

If you like this from movie rankings, you might want to see our rating on all Star Wars movies.


Playing:
Watch this:

Toy Story 4: How the actors’ voices were recorded


8:34

READ  Padmé and Ahsoka Made a Great Team in ‘The Clone Wars’

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here