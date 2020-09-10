Pixar gurus win Turing Award, highest award in computer industry

Disney / Pixar



Two employees of the original Pixar Animation Studios won the Turing Award for developing the computer graphics technology that was key to creating Toy Story, the first stellar animated feature film whose graphics were done on computer and now integrated into all mobile phones and laptops. The award, sometimes called the Nobel Prize in the computing industry, was awarded to Pat Hanrahan and Ed Catmull, the Association for Computing Machinery announced Wednesday, March 18.

“It’s a surprise,” Hanrahan said upon learning that she won the award, which is awarded annually without the candidates being informed in advance. Catmull had a very similar reaction.

In the computer science circuit, however, the news is far from shocking given the importance of computer graphics. Catmull created a fundamental technology that helped distance computer graphics from the wireframe models that were used to visualize objects with curved surfaces. Also, he came up with texture mapping, which allows a designer to effectively paste a 2D image to the surface of a 3D object for a more realistic look. Catmull was the first president of Pixar, born in 1986, of Lucasfilm, of George Lucas and that Steve Jobs financed and later was its CEO.

For his part, Hanrahan, now a professor at Stanford University’s Computer Graphics Laboratory, worked at Pixar from 1986 to 1989. He was instrumental in creating the company’s RenderMan software, which automates computer graphics tasks. such as determining how light is reflected from different textures of objects. Renderman was used for Toy Story, the same as for all other Pixar films. In addition, the software was used in 44 of the past 47 films that were nominated by the Academy for their work in visual effects – including films such as Avatar, Titanic, the trilogy of Lord of the rings and several of the Star Wars movies.

The Turing Prize, which awards US $ 1 million thanks to the financial push of Google, has been awarded to inventors of the encryption technology that protects communications and electronic commerce, to the inventors of the chip designed in all mobile phones, among other figures of the industry.

