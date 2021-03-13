Pitta Kathalu Full Movie Download HD Online Leaked By Torrent Websites.

Some Indian torrent websites leaked the latest movie Pitta Kathalu. After few hours, the movie Pitta Kathalu was spread unbelievable, and it was made available on all the illegal piracy websites and almost all the illegal telegram channels.

The spread or use of illegal content or pirated content is a crime. But it is spreading fastly. The main point is the crime is rising instead of falling.

Pitta Kathalu Full Movie Download HD

Almost all the latest content, like Movies, Web series, etc., leaks by illegal websites. Most of the content leaks by Indian illegal websites because in India, the illegal piracy websites are huge or, we can say, uncountable.

If we talk about India’s top and the most popular illegal piracy websites, it includes Tamilrockers, Filmyzilla, Filmywap, Fmovies, Gomovies, 9xmovies, Pagalworld, Worldfree4u, Extramovies, etc.

So, these are the most famous as well as dangerous Indian piracy websites. Now, let’s move on to the film Pitta Kathalu.

Pitta Kathalu is an Indian anthology drama film. It includes four short stories. Each story includes different characters and cast.

The film Pitta Kathalu was produced under RSVP Movies and Flying Unicorn Entertainment. Netflix distributes Pitta Kathalu. It was released on 19th February 2021 in the Telugu language.

The producers of the film Pitta Kathalu were Ronnie Screwvala and Ashi Dua. Upendra Varma edited it.

The title Pitta Kathalu means Short stories, and in this film, there are four short stories named Ramula, Meera, xLife, and Pinky. The first story, Ramula, was directed and written by Tharun Bhascker.

Vivek Sagar gave the music in Ramula. The cast members include Lakshmi Manchu, Saanve Megghana, and Abhay Bethiganti.

The second story, Meera, was directed by B.V. Nandini Reddy and written by Radhika Anand. Mickey J. Meyer gave the music in Meera. The cast members include Amala Paul, Ashwin Kakumanu, and Jagapathi Babu.

The third story, xLife, was directed and written by Nag Ashwin. Sanjith Hegde and Soorya Praveen gave the music in xLife. The cast members include Shruti Haasan, Sanjith Hegde Sangeeth Shobhan, Anish Kuruvilla, Dayanand Reddy, Thanmayi, and Uko.

The fourth and last story, Pinky, was directed by Sankalp Reddy and written by Nanda Kishore Emani. Prashanth R. Vihari gave the music in Pinky. The cast members include Satyadev Kancharana, Eesha Rebba, Srinivas Avasarala, and Ashima Narwal.

The movie Pitta Kathalu’s length is 150 minutes. We have mentioned the trailer of Pitta Kathalu below.

Stay tuned for the next update.