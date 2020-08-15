Pimpernel catch the new generations

About to celebrate the first four decades of his career, Pimpinela is renewed in music and content, especially in the way of perceiving love.

From his home in Buenos Aires, Joaquín Galán, 67, spoke about his new musical release entitled “Payaso”, but also about the good acceptance of the previous single, “Traición”. “It is a subject that in just four months has already passed 14 million views on YouTube,” he said in an interview via zoom.

With this theme, which they also launched from their confinement in March, the duo addressed the story of a same-sex couple. “Siglo XXI and the Pimpinela continue to talk about” is one of the comments in the clip that presents two married couples and where one of the wives, personified by Lucía Galán, claims her husband (Joaquín in the video) for cheat on her with the other woman, but the “Betrayal” points the other way.

With this topic they have reached the new generations, as they applaud that they address other content.

“In ‘Betrayal’ there was talk of infidelity, but for the first time it is not between a man and a woman, but an egalitarian relationship, between two men,” explained Joaquín.

“There are many young people who have identified themselves, because they were born without the prejudice of sexuality, of being able to accept a partner other than one’s own. Live and let others live and not judge ”, he added.

They, added Joaquín, also think the same. “We are lovers of sexual freedom, of composing, listening and expressing ourselves.”

Now, in the video for their new single, “Payaso”, they have the participation of actor and friend Diego Olivera. “He took my place in the song and he did it wonderfully well. We knew him from trips to Mexico and from his soap operas; we knew Monica Ayos (his wife) for a long time, but having a closer relationship was ago three years, “he said.

In this profession it is difficult to have great friends, but your compatriots have become that. “Our songs have that suffering thing, let’s say, because it is a bit of the vindication of women. The issues that have hit the most are those in which women demand their right to be respected, to be seen, to be loved, ”said Joaquín.

Among those hits are “Olvídame y Pega la Vuelta”, “A Esa” and “Valiente”, among many others. “We sing to the love of men and women, and to feelings, but the public always decides to choose the songs where there is conflict,” he said.

For their 40-year tour, the interpreter anticipated, they plan to tour with some guests. “What we want is to have a great party, which is an emotional concert to thank people and the idea is to invite an artist to each function, for example Paquita la del Barrio,” he said.