PikiCast has posted some handsome behind-the-scenes photos of GOT7, to rejoice their hilarious ‘After Mom Falls Asleep‘ episode that includes the GOT7 boys surpassing 1 million views on YouTube, after nearly 2 days!

The employees additionally thanked the boys as their 2018 episode has now greater than 20 million views – probably the most watched ‘After Mom Falls Asleep’ episode of all time.

Listed below are the behind-photos, beneath!