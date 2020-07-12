Pichai denies alleged cuts to diversity programs at Google

James Martin/CNET



In response to a report indicating that Google had downgraded its diversity and inclusion initiativesAlphabet Chief Executive Sundar Pichai told The Verge that diversity is a “core value for Google.”

“All I can say is that we probably have more resources invested in diversity now than at any other time in our history as a company,” Pichai said in the interview.

Pichai’s interview comes after NBC News reported that a group of Google employees and former employees said that the team responsible for creating diversity and inclusion projects within the company had been cut by almost half, causing the disappearance of some programs. . According to NBC interviews, the reason behind the cut was to protect the company from a backlash from the most conservative.

In an interview with The Verge, Pichai insisted that Google has made efforts so that “nobody feels that they are not part of the company, regardless of their political views,” and denied that conservative criticism influenced decision-making about diversity programs.

The lack of diversity within Google has been a sensitive issue in recent years, as the latest diversity report notes that 91.6 percent of employees are white and Asian, while the percentage of black and Latino employees is just 12.1 percent of the workforce. However, Google said that in the past year it has hired people from such minorities at a faster rate than other companies.

Pixel Buds compared to AirPods Pro [fotos] To see photos