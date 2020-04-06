Picard Turned First Contact Day Into Star Trek’s Darkest Holiday

Warning: SPOILERS for Star Trek: Picard‘s Season 1 Finale

Due to Star Trek: Picard, First Contact Day took a darkish flip because it turned the date of certainly one of Star Trek‘s biggest tragedies. Star Trek: Picard is ready in 2399 and facilities on Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) embarking on a brand new journey, whereby he finally saves the galaxy and determines the reason for one of many United Federation of Planets’ most devastating incidents: the assault on Mars by rogue synthetics, which occurred on April 5, 2385 – First Contact Day.

First Contact Day is a singular vacation in Star Trek canon that celebrates humanity’s first warp flight, which subsequently led to Earth’s first contact with an alien race, the Vulcans. First Contact Day occurred on April 5, 2063, when Zephram Cochrane (James Cromwell) piloted his makeshift, warp-capable starship, the Phoenix, into outer area. What the historical past books do not report, nevertheless, is that the crew of the united statesS. Enterprise-E performed a pivotal function in Cochrane’s historic achievement. As seen in Star Trek: First Contact, Captain Picard led the Enterprise-E to time journey again to 2063 to cease the Borg from assimilating Earth’s previous to be able to conquer it sooner or later. Whereas Picard battled the Borg aboard his starship, Commander Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes) led a crew to make sure that Cochrane’s launched the Phoenix on schedule. Riker and Commander Geordi LaForge (LeVar Burton) have been even Cochrane’s co-pilots and all of it went off with no hitch. As historical past recorded, the Vulcans detected the Phoenix’s warp signature, landed on Earth, and met people for the primary time, which modified the course of humanity for the higher.

After Star Trek: First Contact turned a blockbuster in 1996, First Contact Day has develop into a vacation in Star Trek canon (and it is even celebrated by Trekkers yearly). In Star Trek: Voyager; the crew of the united statesS. Voyager acknowledged the vacation whereas they have been misplaced within the Delta Quadrant, though to Captain Kathryn Janeway (Kate Mulgrew), First Contact Day was merely an opportunity for kids to take the time off from faculty. Nevertheless, Star Trek: Picard twisted the which means of the vacation into one thing actually grim: On April 5, 2385, rogue androids attacked the Utopia Planitia Shipyards on Mars and destroyed the fleet beneath development that was meant to avoid wasting the Romulan folks from their star going supernova. The Mars assault killed 92,143 folks and because of the cataclysm, Mars was nonetheless burning 14 years later.

The tragic human toll of the Mars assault was depicted within the Brief Trek episode, “Youngsters of Mars”, the place kids of Earth (who didn’t get the time off from faculty) heartbreakingly came upon that their mother and father, who labored on the Utopia Planitia Shipyards, have been killed within the disaster. Politically, the Mars assault resulted within the Federation banning all synthetic lifeforms for the subsequent 14 years and this additionally had tragic outcomes, just like the demise of Dahj (Isa Briones), certainly one of Commander Information’s (Brent Spiner) artificial daughters, by the hands of the Romulan demise cult, the Zhat Vash. Will Riker and Deanna Troi’s (Marina Sirtis) son Thad additionally died from a deadly illness, which may have been cured by know-how if synthetics hadn’t been banned.

In Star Trek: Picard, Jean-Luc and his new ragtag crew uncovered the reality that the Mars assault was a part of a conspiracy orchestrated by Commodore Oh (Tamlyn Tomita), the Head of Starfleet Safety. Unbeknownst to the Federation, Oh was really the chief of the Zhat Vash and she or he had manipulated the course of Starfleet’s involvement with synthetics for many years, culminating in arranging the Mars assault in order that androids could be banned totally by the Federation. Due to Picard and the crew of the starship La Sirena, Oh’s treachery was lastly uncovered.

By the top of Star Trek: Picard‘s season 1 finale, the ban on synthetics was fortunately lifted in order that the androids constructed by Dr. Bruce Maddox (John Ales) and Dr. Altan Soong have been not fugitives. This newfound freedom additionally advantages Dahj’s twin sister, Soji, and Jean-Luc Picard himself, who died and was resurrected in a brand new artificial physique. Fortunately, Jean-Luc’s victory in Star Trek: Picard set the Federation heading in the right direction to righting the various wrongs inflicted by Commodore Oh – and hopefully, that features reclaiming April fifth in order that First Contact Day is not marred by the Mars tragedy and might once more be about celebrating the hopeful optimism that Star Trek‘s universe is constructed upon.

Star Trek: Picard is on the market to stream on CBS All-Entry and internationally on Amazon Prime Video.

