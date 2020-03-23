PIBFCU schools Amitabh Bachchan over his superstitious tweet

As a result of the Coronavirus circumstances are on the rise inside the nation, PM Narendra Modi currently declared a nation-wide self-imposed Janta curfew to curb its unfold. The PM had moreover requested residents of the nation to clap for five minutes as a mark of appreciation for the service suppliers of the nation.

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan currently shared a tweet via which he advocated how ‘clapping and shankh vibrations’ can destroy or cut back the effectivity of any virus all through Amavasya(New moon).

The Shahenshah tweeted, “‘Amavasya’, darkest day of the month ; virus, micro organism evil energy at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations cut back/ destroy virus effectivity Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation”.

Big B was not solely slammed by the netizens for spreading misinformation however as well as schooled by Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit.

PIBFCU tweeted, “NO! The vibration generated by clapping collectively will NOT destroy #Coronavirus an an infection.”

Try the Tweet proper right here:

NO ! The vibration generated by clapping collectively will NOT destroy #Coronavirus an an infection#PIBFactCheck: The #JantaCurfew clapping initiative at 5pm is to express gratitude within the course of the Emergency employees working selflessly to counter #coronavirusinindia #Covid19India pic.twitter.com/WHfK4guxys — PIB Actuality Confirm (@PIBFactCheck) March 22, 2020

Proper right here is how netizens reacted:

Aisa baat insaan life me doich baar karta hai . Bhakti ka case ya andhvishwas ka race ho . Aapka kya mamla hai sir ? #AmarAkbarAnthony https://t.co/FSW7CT22w4 — Abhisar Sharma (@abhisar_sharma) March 23, 2020

Mr Bachchan, please don’t unfold ridiculous superstition & utter misinformation inside the time when India is dealing with a worldwide pandemic https://t.co/iAKBE7C0EL — Swati Chaturvedi (@bainjal) March 23, 2020

The ‘Piku’ actor shortly deleted his tweet after receiving so much backlash from the netizens.

All through these attempting events, Celebs should not unverified information and superstitious beliefs.

Moreover Be taught: Harvey Weinstein Assessments Constructive For Coronavirus In Jail