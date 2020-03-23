NEWS

PIBFCU schools Amitabh Bachchan over his superstitious tweet

March 23, 2020
Add Comment
2 Min Read

As a result of the Coronavirus circumstances are on the rise inside the nation, PM Narendra Modi currently declared a nation-wide self-imposed Janta curfew to curb its unfold. The PM had moreover requested residents of the nation to clap for five minutes as a mark of appreciation for the service suppliers of the nation.

Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan currently shared a tweet via which he advocated how ‘clapping and shankh vibrations’ can destroy or cut back the effectivity of any virus all through Amavasya(New moon).

The Shahenshah tweeted, “‘Amavasya’, darkest day of the month ; virus, micro organism evil energy at max potential & power! Clapping shankh vibrations cut back/ destroy virus effectivity Moon passing to new ‘nakshatra’ Revati. cumulative vibration betters blood circulation”.

Big B was not solely slammed by the netizens for spreading misinformation however as well as schooled by Press Information Bureau’s fact-checking unit.

PIBFCU tweeted, “NO! The vibration generated by clapping collectively will NOT destroy #Coronavirus an an infection.”

Try the Tweet proper right here:

Proper right here is how netizens reacted:

The ‘Piku’ actor shortly deleted his tweet after receiving so much backlash from the netizens.

All through these attempting events, Celebs should not unverified information and superstitious beliefs.

Moreover Be taught: Harvey Weinstein Assessments Constructive For Coronavirus In Jail

About the author

View All Posts

James Ashley

James Ashley is a 2006 graduate of De La Salle University in Manila, Philippines. After working over a decade as an additional writer at USA News, he decided to start his own news publication. He mainly focuses on technology, sports articles and editorials. He likes to listen to music and play chess in his free time.

Email: [email protected]

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Contact Us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.