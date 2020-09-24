Physically Handicapped (Viklang) Pension Scheme Maharashtra Apply Online for Disabled

Recently, the Maharastra government has announced a scheme for the Viklang people of the state. Every person needs money for their survival. To earn money, the person has to work in a company or to start the business, do some other work that would help them to make money.

The person should be capable of doing the work. There are some people who can not be able to do the job. They can not earn money for their survival. The government is helping them by giving financial assistance to a physically disabled person.

About Maharastra Government Physically Handicapped Pension scheme:

Maharashtra government sought the application form from the physically disabled people who are interested in taking advantage of the scheme. The scheme is only applicable to physically disabled people whose age is more than 16 years and less than 65 years.

That means the person whose age is more than 65 years, and they are a physically disabled person, then they can not be applicable for getting the advantage under this scheme.

The government has also set the boundary percentage of the disability for the eligibility criteria of the scheme. To get the monthly pension from the government to a physically disabled person, the person should have more than 80% disability.

That means that if the applicant has a 60% disability, then the person would not be eligible for the scheme. They can not get the pension under this scheme.

This scheme is under the Indira Gandhi national disability pension scheme. That means the Maharastra government will give the pension to the physically disabled person as an art of Indira Gandhi’s national disability pension scheme.

Under this scheme, the person with 80% physical disability will get Rs.600 pension from the government. However, the Indira Gandhi national disability pension scheme will give the disabled person an amount of Rs.200 per month. So, totally the person will get Rs.800 per month under this scene.

The interested candidates should have to apply in this scheme to get the monthly pension. The government is providing these facilities to all the physically disabled persons all over the state.

However, in this critical situation, a person should have to take care of their health as well as their economic conditions also. The person should have the amount of money to take the proper treatment of their health.

So all the people should take the benefits of this scheme from the government. The government is launching this scheme for the betterment of physically disabled persons. They have to take care of their health. Every person should have to fill the application form for the pension scheme and get a pension from the government.

Pension Scheme Online Application:

This scheme is found by the Social Justice and Special Assistance (SJSA) department of the government. This means this scheme is made by Social Justice and Special Assistance (SJSA) department.

The pension is given by that department, and for all the queries, this department is responsible for providing the answer. To take advantage of this scheme, then the person has to visit the website of the scheme that is made by the Social Justice and Special Assistance (SJSA) department. The link to the official website is sjsa.maharashtra.gov.in.

On this website, the person will found the application form for the scheme. The applicant can download the application form from this website to get the pension. The person has to fill the application form with the right, accurate, and valid information.

There is some documentation that the person should have to give to the government for verification purposes. To get the advantage of the scheme that is the monthly pension, it is necessary for the person that they should be a permanent resident of the Maharashtra state.