Physical Season 3 Release Date, Plot Synopsis, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Many cinephiles like to watch comedy-drama series, and if you are also one of them, then here, we have such a dark comedy-drama, Physical, for which two seasons have already been released on the Apple TV+ streaming platform in 2021 and 2022. And the makers have already confirmed that Physical Season 3 will be released soon.



For the audience who doesn’t know about the Physical Drama series, let me tell you that the show was initially written and created by famous screenwriter Annie Weisman. The show, Physical has also received a good response from the audience. For instance, the Physical comedy-drama has earned 7.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which is too good to go with.

Since the showrunners have revealed that the third installment will be released with more drama, comedy, twists, and turns, fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming season of the Physical drama series. This article has all the information about the release date, cast members, plot, and trailer updates for Physical Season 3. So read this article till the end to get complete information about the Physica series.

Physical Season 3 Release Date

To date, the show makers have released two seasons of The Physical series, and they have performed so well that fans are speculating on the release dates and cast members for the third season. The Physical Season 1 premiered on June 18, 2021, and concluded on August 6, 2021.

As the first season got desirable results and responses from the audience and critics, the makers released the second season on June 3, 2022, and similarly, it ended on August 5, 2022.

On top of that, the showrunners have already stated that the Physical drama series will be renewed for the third season. And history, we are now in June 2023, but unfortunately, the official release date for Physical Season 3 is yet to be announced.

However, we can expect the show to premiere in August 2023, but fans still have to wait for the final date confirmation. Till then, enjoy the previous seasons on the Apple TV+.

Physical Season Plot Synopsis – Spoilers Alert

The Physical is an American comedy-drama with a pinch of darkness and heartfelt emotions of the lead character, Shelia Rubin (Rose Byrne). Annie Weisman created and developed the series, and the first season was released on June 18, 2021.



The overall plot of the Physical drama series revolves around the main character, Shelia Rubin, and her roller-coaster life journey. The story was set in the 1980s in San Diego, where Shelia Rubin tries to balance out her life and look for the true purpose of her life.

As her life went through a lot of emotional turmoil, she discovered herself and found a new love in aerobics. Apart from the lead character, we have also seen Rory Scovel, who played the role of Danny Rubin, Sheila’s husband. Moreover, we have also seen Paul Sparks (John Breem), Della Saba (Bunny Kazam), Geoffrey Arend (Jerry Goldman), and many others.

The show makers have not released the third run for the Physical comedy-drama series. Therefore, further information is unavailable for the plot.

However, the second season’s finale arrived at a verdict that Sheila fell in love with someone else and is also struggling to succeed in the fitness world. The third installment of the Physical drama series will bring the audience more joy, fun, and comedy.

Physical Season 3 Cast Members List

The Physical series has undoubtedly gained several fans, but the featured artist has also received tons of love and respect from the audience.

Since day one, fans have been curious about the cast members of the Physical drama series, and for the same reason, fans are eagerly waiting to know about the cast members of Physical Season 3.

Here, we have provided a complete list of cast members who performed in the first two seasons, and now fans are expecting them in the upcoming seasons as well.

Rose Byrne as Sheila Rubin

Della Saba as Bunny Kazam

Paul Sparks as John Breem

Rory Scovel as Danny Rubin

Lou Taylor Pucci as Tyler

Ashley Liao as Simone

Geoffrey Arend as Jerry Goldman

Dierdre Friel as Greta Hauser

Ian Gomez as Ernie Hauser

Wallace Langham as Auggie Cartwright

Grace Kelly Quigley as Maya Rubin

Erin Pineda as Maria Breem

Emjay Anthony as Zeke Breem

Murray Bartlett as Vinnie Green

Donny Divanian as Kevin Cartwright

Tawny Newsome as Wanda

Anna Gunn as Marika Green

Besides the cast mentioned above, we might also see some new talent and characters in Physical Season 3.

Physical Season 3 Episode Titles List

Since the makers have yet to reveal the official list of episode titles, we have added a complete list of Physical Season 2 episode titles. So that you can binge watch whole season effortlessly.

Physical Season 2 Episode 01 – Don’t You Want Me

Physical Season 2 Episode 02 – Don’t You Ever Stop

Physical Season 2 Episode 03 – Don’t You Go Far

Physical Season 2 Episode 04 – Don’t You Know

Physical Season 2 Episode 05 – Don’t You Want To Watch

Physical Season 2 Episode 06 – Don’t You Have Enough

Physical Season 2 Episode 07 – Don’t Try This at Home

Physical Season 2 Episode 08 – Don’t You Run and Hide

Physical Season 2 Episode 09 – Don’t You Want To Get Better

Physical Season 2 Episode 10 – Don’t You Say It’s Over

Where Can I Watch Physical Season 3?

Annie Weisman’s 2021 release of the Physical drama series has received positive responses from the audience and critics. The plot says a lot about how Sheila Rubin finds her way to live her life again with aerobics’ help.

'Physical': Rose Byrne-Led Apple TV+ Series To End With Season 3; Premiere Date Set https://t.co/5UhZR0cVSx — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) May 17, 2023

If you are new to Physical comedy-drama, then head to AppleTV+ and watch earlier seasons of Physical drama series.

How Many Episodes Will Be Premiered In Physical Season 3?

The showrunners have not announced the official release date for the upcoming season of Physical Season 3. Not only that, but the official episode numbers are also yet to be announced for the same.



Still, if we look at the earlier releases, the makers have released ten episodes for each season so we can expect the same for the Physical Season 3.

Physical Season 3 Makers Team

The Physical Television series has received an overall average to positive response from the reviewers. This black comedy-drama was written and developed by Annie Weisman.

Rose Byrne's #Physical to End With Season 3 at Apple TV+ https://t.co/2y1k5JwkfT — TVLine.com (@TVLine) May 17, 2023

In addition, Craig Gillespie, Liza Johnson, Alexandra, Becky Clements, and Rose Byrne served as the show’s executive producers. Three years ago, in December 2020, the showrunners announced the joining of Stephanie Laing, Liza Johnson, and Craig Gillespie as the show’s directors.

Physical Season 3 Trailer Release

When writing this blog post for Physical Season 3, the makers have not released the official teaser trailer for the upcoming series.

However, you can watch the trailer for the second season of the Physical drama series by clicking on the above link. Watch the trailer of the Physical Drama series and get a brief idea about the plot of the series.

Final Thoughts

Even though the show has received balanced reviews from the audience and critics, many fans are waiting for significant updates for Physical Season 3.

But the makers have not announced the official release date for the Physical Season 3. Until then, check our article regularly to get updated with the latest information on your favorite shows.