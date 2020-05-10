Photos of ‘The World of the Married’ actor Jung Jun Won underage drinking and smoking with friends spread online

Jung Jun Won, the actor whom performs Cha Hae Gang on JTBC drama ‘The World of the Married,’ is trending on Korean portal websites as a consequence of controversial photos of him being spread online.

These pictures have been revealed by an nameless supply by way of an online group on Could 10 KST. In a single of these pictures, the actor is seen with his friends at a restaurant, posing for the digital camera surrounded by a number of bottles of soju and beer. In one other, he’s posing with friends outdoors whereas smoking a cigarette, whereas in the closing picture, he shares a close-up of an e-cigarette.

Whereas these photos have since been taken down from the online group the place it was initially shared, they’ve since been spread by way of numerous social media platforms.

As Jung Jun Won was born in 2004 and is barely 16-years-old, the photos indicate that he’s each drinking and smoking underage. The actor’s company has but to launch an announcement concerning the pictures in query.

In the meantime, Jung Jun Won made his debut at eight years outdated by way of the movie ‘Face Maker.’ He has since appeared in different tv dramas and movies, together with ‘Jugglers,’ ‘My Father is Unusual,’ ‘The Mimic,’ ‘Chronicles of Evil,’ and ‘The Lawyer.’

