Phones under US $ 200: The cheapest and most promising cell phones

It would seem that there are very few good options in the $ 200 range for a phone. But there are some cell phones that we can recommend, from some models of the Motorola G series to some more of its E series, in addition to new devices from brands such as Samsung and Xiaomi.

Below, you will find some of the phones that we have selected in this price range:

Samsung Galaxy A11 Samsung For $ 180, the Galaxy A11 offers you a 6.4-inch screen and three cameras: a 13-megapixel wide-angle, a 5-megapixel and a 2-megapixel to measure depth. Includes a 4,000mAh battery and expandable expansion. More information on the Galaxy A11.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Moto G7 Play is one of our favorite affordable Android phones and currently costs $ 130. It has a 5.7-inch screen, finished with water repellent and a 13-megapixel camera. Read more about the Moto G7 Play.

Samsung The cheapest of Samsung’s A-series, the Galaxy 01 has a lot for just $ 110. It integrates fast charging with a 3,000mAh battery, a 5.7 megapixel screen and two cameras on the back. More information on the Galaxy A01.

Lori Grunin/CNET Launched in July 2019, the Moto E6 costs only $ 100. It has a 13 megapixel camera, headphone jack and a 5.5-inch screen. Read more about the Moto E6.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Available for less than $ 200, the LG K40 arrived in 2019 with a 5.7-inch screen, fingerprint reader, and a 13-megapixel camera. It has an eight-core processor and a 3,000mAh battery. Read more about the LG K40.

Josh Miller/CNET One of our favorite affordable phones of 2018 is now cheaper. For $ 150, the Moto G6 has an almost pure version of Android Oreo and two rear cameras. Read more about the Moto G6.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Xiaomi The Redmi Note 9 has four cameras on the back, including a wide-angle lens, an in-screen front camera, 5,020mAh battery, and various color options, for just $ 199. Read more about the Redmi Note 9.

