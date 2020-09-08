Phone shipments plummet due to coronavirus crisis

CNET



Global phone shipments saw its biggest ever drop in February 2020 due to the coronavirus, which started in China, one of the world’s largest markets and the world’s leading device maker.

Cellular distribution (that is, the delivery of devices to stores before they are sold) fell 38 percent, to 61.8 million, compared to 99.2 million units shipped in February 2019, according to market research firm Strategy Analytics. The firm attributed the huge drop to the collapse of demand in Asia.

“February 2020 saw the biggest drop in the history of the global phone market,” said Neil Mawston, an analyst at Strategy Analytics. “The supply and demand for cell phones in China collapsed, fell across Asia and slowed down in the rest of the world. It’s a period the phone industry will want to forget.”

The news comes after companies like Apple said they will not meet their sales expectations due to the outbreak of coronavirus and COVID-19, which is the disease that causes the virus. Apple said in February that the coronavirus was affecting consumer demand in China and also production capacity in that country. China is one of the largest markets in the world and the main location where phones like the iPhone are assembled.

Strategy Analytic analyst Yiwen Wu said on March 20 that global phone shipments will remain weak this month.

“The coronavirus crisis has spread to Europe, North America and elsewhere, and hundreds of millions of customers are locked in, unable or unwilling to buy new devices,” Wu said. “The phone industry will have to work harder than ever to boost sales in the coming weeks.”

With the collaboration of Gabriel Sama.