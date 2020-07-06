Phone sales fell 20 percent on coronavirus: Gartner

Angela Lang / CNET



Four of the top five companies in the cell phone industry suffered a drop in phone sales from the coronavirus during the first quarter of the year.

A market study by Gartner shows that Samsung, Huawei, Apple and Oppo distributed fewer phones worldwide during the first three months of 2020, compared to the same period in 2019. Xiaomi, for its part, was the only manufacturer of the top 5 in sales that managed to increase the number of units sold, although the growth was little.

“The coronavirus pandemic caused the global smartphone market to have its worst slump,” Anshul Gupta, chief analyst at Gartner, said in the announcement. “Most Chinese manufacturers and Apple were severely impacted by the temporary closure of factories in China and the decrease in spending due to people in confinement.”

Market leader Samsung distributed 55.3 million units during the first quarter, a 22.7 percent drop from 2019. Huawei, second on the list, suffered a 27.3 percent annual drop to 42.4 million units. sold. Apple, in the third place, fell 8.2 percent and was left with 40.9 million phones sold.

Xiaomi grew 1.4 percent to reach 27.8 million units, while Oppo, in fifth place, closed the period with an annual drop of 19.1 percent by distributing 23.9 million units.

Gartner forecasts a 14.6 percent annual drop in cell phone sales as consumers are spending more time with their current cell phones as a way to cut non-essential expenses. The same house of analysis revealed last week a quality of 13.6 percent in the sale of computers and tablets.

SpaceX and NASA team up in historic space launch [fotos] To see photos