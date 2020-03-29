NEWS

Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, three new deaths

March 29, 2020
MANILA (1) – The Philippine effectively being ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus situations, marking the nation’s largest daily improve in infections, and three additional deaths.

That raised the complete number of acknowledged infections throughout the nation to 1,418, whereas the demise toll has reached 71, it talked about. Seven additional victims have recovered, nonetheless, bringing the complete number of recoveries to 42.

