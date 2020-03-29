Philippines reports 343 additional coronavirus cases, three new deaths

FILE PHOTO: An individual carrying a defending masks on his neck walks earlier closed retailers in an empty avenue following the lockdown throughout the Philippine capital to cease the unfold of the coronavirus sickness (COVID-19), in Manila, Philippines, March 24, 2020. REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez – RC2DQF9SR2AY/File Image

MANILA (1) – The Philippine effectively being ministry on Sunday reported 343 new coronavirus situations, marking the nation’s largest daily improve in infections, and three additional deaths.

That raised the complete number of acknowledged infections throughout the nation to 1,418, whereas the demise toll has reached 71, it talked about. Seven additional victims have recovered, nonetheless, bringing the complete number of recoveries to 42.

Reporting by Enrico dela Cruz; Enhancing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.