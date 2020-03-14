Philippines records one new coronavirus death, raises toll to six

MANILA (1) – The Philippines properly being division on Saturday confirmed one new fatality from the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the complete number of deaths to six, a day after the nation raised its properly being emergency standing to the easiest stage.

The affected individual, confined at a authorities hospital in southern Philippines, died late Friday due to points from excessive pneumonia and acute kidney injury, the properly being ministry acknowledged.

The Southeast Asian nation had 64 coronavirus circumstances as of Friday, with President Rodrigo Duterte elevating the properly being emergency standing to the easiest stage and issuing quarantine measures throughout the capital.

Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Modifying by Michael Perry

