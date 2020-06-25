PGVCL Recruitment 2020 for 234 Vidyut Sahayak Application form at www.pgvcl.com:

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited has been declared the PGVCL Recruitment notification for the Vidyut Sahayak among the 234 number of vacancies on the official site www.pgvcl.com. So the candidates who are eligible and interested in this post can apply online on the official site. Therefore, candidates may submit the application form before the last date of submission 2nd May 2020. To get detailed information about the PGVCL Recruitment visit the official site www.pgvcl.com.

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited is commonly known as its short form PGVCL. It is only authorized to recruit the candidates for this state government job. The PGVCL has been declared the recruitment notification for the Vidyut Sahayak among the 234 number of vacancies. So the PGVCL candidates who are eligible and interested they have to best job opportunity get the government sector job.

PGVCL Recruitment 2020 – Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd:

The PGVCL is going to recruit the candidates for the vacant posts, so they released the notification on to the official site. So the candidates may apply online for this recruitment at www.pgvcl.com. Therefore, the eligibility criteria such as application process, age limit, educational qualification, pay scale, application fee, etc. are given below.

PGVCL Application form:

Name of the Group: Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited (PGVCL)

Name of the Posts: Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant), Deputy Superintendent of Establishment, Deputy Superintendent of Accounts.

Number of Vacancies: There is total 234 number of jobs available.

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant): 205 posts available

Deputy Superintendent of Establishment: 04 posts available

Deputy Superintendent of Accounts: 25 posts available

Job Location: The position located in Rajkot, Gujarat.

Job Category: This is a State government job.

Vidyut Sahayak Recruitment 2020 Details:

Age Limits: The applicants should have minimum age of 18 years, and the maximum age should be 40 years. Upper age relaxation should be per the government norms.

PGVCL Admit card – PGVCL Call later download:

Educational Qualification:

Vidyut Sahayak (Junior Assistant): The applicants should be complete their graduation from the recognized university with a minimum of 60%.

Deputy Superintendent of Establishment: The applicants must complete M.S.W./ M.L.W./ M.B.A. (HR) with a full-time course from the recognized university.

Deputy Superintendent of Accounts: The applicants should be complete C.A./ I.C.W.A./ M.Com./ M.B.A. (Finance) from the recognized university.

Application Fee:

Candidates who come from the General/ SEBC/ PH category have to pay Rs.500/- and candidates who have come from the SC/ ST they have to pay Rs.250/-.

PGVCL Result Recruitment – PGVCL Recruitment Result:

Pay Scale:

Vidyut Sahayak: They will get payment Rs.9700/- to Rs.21710/-.

Deputy Superintendent of Establishment & Accounts: They will get payment Rs.13600/- to Rs.31300/-.

Selection Process: The selection process is based on written test and then conduct the interview.

Steps for apply PGVCL Recruitment 2020:

The Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd candidates who are interested in this recruitment they can send their PGVCL application form before the last date of submission through online. And if candidates submit their print out application form they send this Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Ltd postal address as given below.

PGVCL Postal Address :

General Manager (HR), Paschim Gujarat Vij Company Limited, Regd. & Corporate Office, “Paschim Gujarat Vij Seva Sadan”, Nana Mava Main Road, Laxminagar, Rajkot – 360004.

Official Site: www.pgvcl.com