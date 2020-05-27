PGCIL Recruitment 2020 For Executive Trainee Vacancies at powergridindia.com:

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is declaring the latest PGCIL Recruitment 2020 through the official portal powergridindia.com. It offers various Executive Trainee vacancies and invites eligible aspirants to apply soon. PGCIL is offering numerous department wise vacancies.

PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Name of the Organization Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (PGCIL) Name of the Region New Delhi Posts Name Electrical (ET)

Electronics (ET)

Civil (ET)

Computer Science (ET) No. of Vacancies Will Release soon Application Fees For General/ OBC Candidates: Rs.500/-

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: No Fees. Job Category Sarkari Naukri Examination date Update soon Work Location Anywhere in India Pay Scale Rs. 24,900/- to 50,500/- Application Mode Online Starting Date to Apply Online – Last date to Apply Online – Official Website powergridindia.com

PGCIL Recruitment Notification 2020

The Power unit happens to be one of the most popular ones for jobs, and in such recruitment notifications, enormous numbers of applicants are interested. Here, Electrical, Electronics, Computer Science and IT vacancies are available.

Hence numbers of applicants must be going to apply to get their jobs into the PGCIL. For that, candidates first need to know various criteria for these Executive Posts Vacancies. Here we are providing various information regarding different requirements.

Read all the details and then apply for desired vacancies. To know more about the PGCIL Recruitment 2020, visit the official portal powergridindia.com and get details from the official notification.

PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Details:

PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Apply online Name of the Posts No. of Vacancies Electrical (ET) Will Release Soon Electronics (ET) Will Release Soon Civil (ET) Will Release Soon Computer Science (ET) Will Release Soon Total No. of Vacancies Will Release Soon

PGCIL Recruitment name 2020 Eligibility Criteria

PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Age Limit:

Candidates’ age for the PGCIL Recruitment 2020 should be less than 28 years to apply. Also, candidates of Reserved Categories shall receive their age relaxation as per current government rules.

To know more about various category wise age relaxation, visit the official portal and get details from the official notification powergridindia.com.

Required Educational Qualification:

For wise department vacancies, applicants should have their relevant qualifications. Below is posted requirement:

For Electrical Posts:

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc in Engineering branch such as Electrical/ Electrical (POWER)/ Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems Engineering/ Power Engineering in Electrical etc. qualification is essential. They should have their certificate from a government recognized institute or university.

For Electronics Posts:

Candidates with B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc in Engineering field of study including Electronics/ Electrical and Electronics/ Telecommunication Engineering etc. with a minimum of 65% from a recognized institute are here.

For Civil Posts:

B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc in Civil Engineering branch of any recognized institute or university is essential. Candidates should have obtained a minimum of 65% of marks or equivalent CGPA.

For Computer Science Posts:

Applicants with B.E./ B.Tech/ B.Sc in Computer Engineering/ Computer Science/ Information Technology with minimum 65% marks from a leading institute are desirable.

Registration Fees:

Candidates who are going to apply for this recruitment notification, they need to pay the registration fees. For various categories, some prices are different as below:

For General/ OBC Candidates: 500/- rupees

For SC/ ST/ PWD/ Ex-Servicemen: No Fees.

To know more about payment details and modes of payment, refer to the official portal powergridindia.com.

Selection Procedures:

Various selection procedures will conduct, and as per individual performances, candidates will be selected. The PGCIL officials shall perform different procedures such as Personal Interview, Documentation, etc.

Candidates who have applied, their GATE Score is essential for selection. Those whose score is higher will get selected. At last, Merit List shall declare, and then shortlisted ones will get their jobs into the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited.

Pay Scale:

Selected candidates will receive their Pay Scale as per their post-class and current Grade Pay levels. Also, this depends on the PGCIL policy of payments and salary.

For Executive Trainee posts, the salary will be between 24,900/- to 50,500/- rupees.

Important Dates:

PGCIL Recruitment Important Dates PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Starting Date – PGCILRecruitment 2020 Last date – PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Exam Date Will Release Soon PGCIL Recruitment 2020 Result Date Will Release Soon

Address:

Registered Office:

B-9,Qutab Institutional Area,

Katwaria Sarai,

New Delhi-110016

Corporate Office:

Saudamini, Plot No.2,

Sector 29,

Near IFFCO Chowk,

Gurgaon (Haryana) – 122001

INDIA.

Steps To Apply for PGCIL Recruitment 2020:

First, go to the official PGCIL portal. On the Home Page, Search for the “Careers” link. Click on that link. Go in Job Opportunities> Openings link. Various current job openings are described Search for the official notification. Read all the instructions in it. Then go to Apply Online link. Start filling the form. Pay the fees via available modes. Complete all procedures, click on the Submit button. Get a print of the filled application.

Official Site: www.powergridindia.com