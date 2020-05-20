Petition submitted to the Blue House asking to revoke BTS Jungkook’s Order of Cultural Merit medal

Netizens have submitted a Blue House petition asking that BTS Jungkook’s Order of Cultural Merit medal be revoked in gentle of his involvement in the Itaewon social distancing controversy.

On Could 18th, a petition was submitted to the Blue House with the title “Please revoke BTS Jungkook’s Order of Cultural Merit medal”. The petition states: “Massive Hit Leisure artist BTS’s Jungkook and his three idol associates went to an Itaewon nightlife eatery whereas many individuals in the nation try to overcome the world Coronavirus epidemic.” It additionally writes that his actions “disregards the efforts of the public and officers who’ve tried to overcome the virus to this point, and doesn’t match the goal of the medal which is awarded to these with excellent achievements that contributed to nationwide improvement.” The petition concludes, asking for Jungkook’s medal to revoked.

Jungkook, together with NCT’s Jaehyun, ASTRO’s Cha Eunwoo, and SEVENTEEN’s Mingkyu are presently below heavy netizen criticism after Dispatch reported that the 4 idols had been current at an institution the place a Coronavirus constructive particular person was current throughout the social distancing interval. Massive Hit Leisure has since made a press release acknowledging Jungkook’s presence at Itaewon and apologized, stating they’d be certain that one thing like this would not occur once more.

BTS was awarded the Order of Cultural Merit medal in 2018 for the contributions to Korean tradition and the unfold of Okay-pop all through the world.