Peter Fonda’s widow blames hospital for his death

Actor Peter Fonda’s widow, Margaret, filed a lawsuit against the hospital where her husband died after alleging that the doctors who would take care of him did not do their job, TMZ reported.

The woman pointed to the Providence Saint Joseph’s Heath Center, located in Santa Monica, California, and to several of her malpractice doctors, as they allegedly failed to properly consult, diagnose or treat the late celebrity.

According to legal documents, which Margaret recently filed, the hospital and clinical team failed on a number of issues, including ordering the appropriate tests for Peter and advising him of the need for follow-up tests.

The “Easy Rider” star was also not recommended to seek treatment from other specialists for her lung cancer, according to the complaint.

Margaret alleges that her husband passed away at age 79 in August 2019 because the hospital and its staff decided to ignore these functions, for which she sued them for damages.

Neither the plaintiff nor people close to the hospital and those involved have commented on the matter so far.