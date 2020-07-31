Pete Lau boasts night photos taken with the OnePlus 8 Pro

Peter Lau/Twitter



Pete Lau, the boss of OnePlus, posted images on Twitter to increase the wait for his next big cell phone, the OnePlus 8 Pro.

The images published correspond to two photographs taken with his cell phone to be announced on April 14, and two photographs taken with another high-end telephone, from which his identity was kept secret, although Lau said that “you will be able to know which is which.”

Ultra wide that can get ultra close. One side here was taken with a OnePlus 8 Pro, the other with another flagship phone (I think you can probably tell which is which). pic.twitter.com/qOR1OiNod0 – Pete Lau (@PeteLau) April 8, 2020

The shared photos speak for themselves. It’s a skyscraper night landscape, possibly somewhere in Asia — or from Lau’s balcony view in case you’re quarantining the COVID-19.

The first two images, clearly taken with the OnePlus 8 Pro, show a sky in different shades of blue, with the part closest to the horizon in a reddish color, possibly indicating that the image was taken during sunset. The photographs do not have EXIF ​​data. The tones, clarity and definition is much better in the Chinese phone photo.

In the other two images shared by Lau, the result is not very good. Although said anonymous cell phone manages not to get lost in the darkness of the shot, the buildings, the sky and the lights do not come out as well in the image as it does on the OnePlus phone.

Lau does not mention whether the photos are in any way retouched, but the result of the OnePlus 8 Pro is undoubtedly outstanding. The company’s next phone will be announced on April 14, and although the price and sale date are not yet known, it is likely to arrive with a price of about $ 700 and in the weeks following launch.

