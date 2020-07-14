Percy Jackson will have a series at Disney Plus

Shutterstock



If you are a fan of the Percy Jackson literary saga, but you did not like the 2010 film adaptation, perhaps the new series that is preparing Disney Plus manage to convince you.

Rick Riordan, author of the popular literary saga, announced on May 14 through his Twitter account with a video accompanied by his wife, that he is working with Disney Plus on a new television series. Riordan says the project is in an early phase of development, so he hasn’t been able to confirm too much information about the series.

“Hello Percy Jackson fans. For the past decade they have worked hard to promote a faithful adaptation of the world of Percy Jackson. Some of you even suggested it would be a great series for Disney Plus. We can’t agree more! We can’t say much more At the moment, but we are very excited about the idea of ​​a series in real action based on the plot line of the five books in the saga, starting with “The Lightning Thief” in the first season, says Riordan on Twitter.

Percy Jackson tells the story of a young man who discovers that he is the son of Poseidon, the Greek god of the sea and that in addition, all the myths of ancient Greece are real along with their respective gods. The franchise crosses the current era in the United States along with ancient Greece and its mythology. Percy Jackson and his friends live incredible adventures throughout the saga of five books, while trying to restore the cosmic order.

