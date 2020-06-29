PepsiCo says goodbye to long-established brand of products Aunt Jemima

PepsiCo, through its Quaker Oats brand, announced this Wednesday, that the brand “Aunt Jemina” (Aunt Jemima) will change its name.

This is an important change, since the brand dates back more than 130 years.

The measure is announced amid protests in the United States against racial injustice and police abuse of black people in there. Quaker faced pressure from customers who turned to social media to criticize the use of Aunt Jemima’s name and character on the packaging, according to a previous CBS report.

While Aunt Jemima’s image has been updated over time, her critics say it perpetuates racist stereotypes that go back to the days of slavery in the United States.

“As we work to advance towards racial equality through various initiatives, we must also take a close look at our brand portfolio and make sure they reflect our values ​​and meet the expectations of our consumers,” said Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and director of marketing from Quaker Foods North America, in a statement. “We recognize that Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand appropriately and respectfully, we realize that those changes are not enough.”

The new packaging will appear in the fourth quarter of 2020, Quaker said. In addition to removing the images and changing the name, the company “will continue the review, bringing together diverse perspectives from both our organization and the black community to further evolve the brand and make one that everyone can be proud to have in their pantry. “Kroepfl explained.

Aunt Jemima’s name dates back to 1889 and comes from a type show called “minstrel”, where white people painted their faces to look black. Such shows saw their heyday in the second half of the 19th century.

According to the Jezebel website, Aunt Jemima’s name was taken from a vaudeville song performed by troubadours. The first model for Aunt Jemima’s character, Nancy Green, was a slave in Kentucky.

In 2014, one of Green’s heirs and a relative of another woman who modeled as Aunt Jemima sued Quaker Oats, alleging that the models were an integral part of the development of the famous pancake recipe. The case was eventually dismissed because the plaintiffs were unable to confirm that they were related to the models.

In any case, the appearance of the character has changed over the years. Below, you can see a commercial for the 1994 syrup, featuring Gladys Knight.