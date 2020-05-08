NEWS

Pentagon’s Jinho to enlist as an active duty soldier next week

May 8, 2020
Cheena Khanna
1 Min Read

On Could 8, Dice Leisure confirmed that Pentagon member Jinho (28) will likely be enlisting later this month on Could 11. 

Because the oldest member of Pentagon, Jinho will even mark the primary member of his group to start his obligatory navy service. After finishing his primary coaching beginning on Could 11, Jinho will likely be finishing up the rest of his service as an active duty soldier.

Could 11 additionally marks the enlistment date of Jinho’s fellow Dice Leisure labelmates, BTOB‘s Hyunsik and Sungjae. Pentagon will proceed to promote as 7-members in gentle of Minho’s absence, and the group will take part within the third spherical of Mnet‘s ‘Highway To Kingdom‘ as 7-members.

In accordance to insiders, the Pentagon members bid farewell to Jinho again throughout their second spherical efficiency recording of ‘Highway To Kingdom’, shedding tears collectively and touching the opposite contestants. 

