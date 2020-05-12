Pentagon’s Jinho greets fans one last time before military enlistment

Pentagon’s Jinho left a short but heartfelt message for his fans on the day of his military enlistment.

On Could 11 KST, the idol took to Pentagon’s official Twitter to jot down, “I will be again! Do not get sick and be nicely. I like you.” Within the accompanying pictures, Jinho is seen along with his freshly buzzed hair in a automobile on the best way to his enlistment location.

In the meantime, Jinho is the primary Pentagon member to enlist. Attributable to his enlistment, he’ll not be collaborating in Mnet‘s ‘Street to Kingdom;’ nevertheless, the remaining members will proceed to compete.

Take a look at Jinho’s tweet under!