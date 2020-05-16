NEWS

Pentagon members tear up after ‘Road to Kingdom’ stage as it was their final performance as a full group before Jinho’s enlistment

May 16, 2020
The members of Pentagon placed on a powerful performance on ‘Highway to Kingdom’ as member Jinho prepares to enlist within the navy. The group carried out their songs “Shine” and “Spring Snow” after which they teared up on stage. This truth did not go unnoticed by netizens, who are saying: 

“That is a group that needs to be extra widespread.”

“They did not care about rating and simply poured their coronary heart out into this performance so do not remark maliciously.”

“The oldest hyung in a 4-year-old group is getting ready to go away. After all, they’re unhappy.”

“I’d cry a lot too if I had been them.”

Jinho enlisted within the navy on Could 11th. 

