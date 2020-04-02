NEWS

‘Peninsula’ Trailer: Pulsating First Look At Sequel To Korean Zombie Movie Hit ‘Train To Busan’

April 2, 2020
Train-To-Busan-2

Right here’s a primary teaser trailer for the anticipated sequel to Korean-language zombie film smash, Prepare To Busan.

Posted on the web site and Youtube channel of U.S. distributor Properly Go USA Leisure, the teaser picks up the motion 4 years after the zombie outbreak within the authentic. The Korean peninsula is devastated and Jung-seok, a former soldier who has managed to flee abroad, is given a mission to return and unexpectedly meets survivors.

Properly Go launched the unique stateside again in 2016. The well-received action-horror, which debuted at Cannes, made greater than $2M in North America and took $93M international. Director Yeon Sang-Ho is again within the saddle. A U.S. launch date has but to be introduced.

