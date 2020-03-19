PegNet Has Moved $500M Through Its Network Since Launch

Right this moment stablecoin community PegNet cleared $500 million {dollars} in conversions, in keeping with information from PegNetMarketCap.com. This implies a half-billion {dollars} in worth has moved over the platform’s rails because it launched in August 2019.

PegNet is a decentralized non-custodial community of tokens which can be pegged to totally different world currencies and belongings, together with gold, the euro, and the US greenback. PegNet maintains the auditable, non-custodial community that enables for transferring worth and simplifying the conversion course of from one asset to a different.

The platform runs on high of Factom, an unalterable record-keeping system that lives as a knowledge layer on the Bitcoin blockchain. The corporate’s product could be helpful to companies and governments alike as a method of saving information such that it could’t be modified or deleted.

PegNet customers can transact with 32 totally different supported belongings with out counting on any intermediaries, and the common charges clock in round one-tenth of a penny. We caught up with Factom’s chairman of the board, David Johnston, to study extra.

Johnston stated that PegNet these days converts about $42 million of belongings per day. As free open supply software program, there is not any related firm or basis that should generate income behind it — the price of an entry credit score is $0.001, and that will get burned as an anti-spam mechanism. He means that it’s PegNet customers who will profit essentially the most from this structure.

As PegNet’s present market cap is a few $4.1 million, we requested Johnston if the subsequent milestone may be reaching $5 million. He stated it may be, and that there’s “definitely extra belongings flowing into the community as individuals purchase PEG and switch it into belongings: