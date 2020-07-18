Peacock: What you need to know about the new NBC streaming service

Angela Lang / CNET



At the end of 2019 it was Apple TV Plusclosely followed by Disney Plus. This year have been which and later HBO Max. And with the launch of Peacock this July 15, the premiere stage of new services of streaming who want to compete with already established or previously launched platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or CBS All Access.

Peacock is the new service of streaming from NBCUniversal that will include content from NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E !, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition to producing original content such as the new series available with the launch of the platform this July 15 Brave New World.

Peacock also includes content in Spanish and content from Telemundo.

The new service of streaming it is available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD; in addition to Android devices, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, and VIZIO SmartCast and LG Smart TVs.

Peacock gratuito

Some of Peacock’s content is available for free with ads. Among Peacock’s more than 13,000 hours of free content are series like The Office, programs like Saturday Night Live or movies like the trilogy of The Matrix.

Among the free content in Spanish of Peacock are the titles Betty and NY, I Love Jenni, Queen of Hearts, The Riveras, No prisoner. one, Case closed, The Baron, Chema, Larrymania, Dog love, My perfect family, Who is who, Victoria and Where is Elisa.

The free version also includes four matches of the English Premier League.

Peacock Premium

Peacock’s premium subscription version offers 20,000 hours of original content. The original Peacock series, such as Brave New World, will be included in this type of subscription. Premium has titles like Law & Order, Cheers The Children of Men.

Peacock Premium is available for $ 4.99 per month with ads and $ 9.99 without ads. The ad version is available for free to Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex and Cox Contour subscribers.

Among the Premium content in Spanish are the series 100 days to fall in love, Celia, Heaven, Intimate Enemy, The Doña, Minute to win. As well as the informative Telemundo News.

The Premium version will also broadcast more than 175 Premier League soccer games.

