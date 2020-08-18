Peacock: What You Need to Know About NBC’s New Streaming Service

Angela Lang / CNET



At the end of 2019 it was Apple TV Plus, closely followed by Disney Plus. This year they have been which and later HBO Max. And with the launch of Peacock this July 15, the stage of new service premieres of streaming who want to compete with established or previously launched platforms such as Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video or CBS All Access.

Peacock is the new service of streaming from NBCUniversal featuring content from NBC, Bravo, USA Network, SYFY, Oxygen, E !, CNBC, MSNBC, NBCSN, Golf Channel, Universal Kids, A&E, ABC, CBS, The CW, FOX, HISTORY, Nickelodeon, Showtime, Universal Pictures, DreamWorks, Focus Features, Illumination, ViacomCBS, Paramount, Lionsgate, Warner Bros. and Blumhouse. In addition to producing original content, such as the new series available with the launch of the platform this July 15 Brave New World.

Peacock also includes content in Spanish and content from Telemundo.

The new service streaming available for iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K, and Apple TV HD; plus Android devices, Android TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, and VIZIO SmartCast and LG Smart TVs.

Peacock gratuito

Some of the Peacock content is available for free with advertisements. Among Peacock’s more than 13,000 hours of free content are series like The Office, programs like Saturday Night Live or movies like the trilogy of The Matrix.

Peacock’s free Spanish content includes titles Betty and NY, I Love Jenni, Queen of Hearts, The Riveras, Prisoner no. one, Case closed, The Baron, The Chema, Larrymania, Dog love, My perfect family, Who is who, Victoria and Where is Elisa.

The free version also includes four English Premier League matches.

Peacock Premium

Peacock’s subscription version, Premium, offers 20,000 hours of original content. The original Peacock series, such as Brave New World, will be included in this type of subscription. Premium has titles like Law & Order, Cheers The Children of Men.

Peacock Premium is available for $ 4.99 per month with ads and $ 9.99 without ads. The ad version is available free to Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, and Cox Contour subscribers.

Among the content in Spanish of Premium are the series 100 days to fall in love, Celia, Heaven, Intimate enemy, The Doña, Minute to win. As well as the informative Telemundo News.

The Premium version will also broadcast more than 175 Premier League football matches.

