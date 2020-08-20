Peacock to broadcast 4 Premier League matches on launch

Peacock, the service streaming of NBC Universal, will make its debut on July 15 and, to celebrate, it will make available to fans four games of the Premier League, England football league.

According to the company, Peacock will be the home of free English football matches in the United States, so on July 15, the newly crowned champion, Liverpool, can be seen in action visiting Arsenal. As an added value, the service offers coverage before the game, during the game break and after the game. “In addition, the six hours of NBC Sports coverage, beginning at noon Eastern time in the United States, will run without commercial interruption,” the statement said.

The day of July 15 is as follows:

Manchester City vs. Bournemouth. Hora: 1 p.m. EST.

Burnley vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers. Hora: 1:00 pm. EST

Newcastle vs. Tottenham. Hora: 1:00 p.m. EST

Arsenal vs. Liverpool. Hora: 3:15 pm EST

An important fact: coverage on July 15 will also be available to subscribers of “NBC Sports Gold,” NBC’s sports package.

After these four games, Peacock will include more sports content, such as a game of playoffs NFL primetime coverage of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, US Open, US Women’s Open and Ryder Cup golf.

Peacock has two types of services, the free one, with commercials and another, called Peacock Premium, which has a value of US $ 4.99 per month without commercials. However, Comcast Xfinity X1 and Flex customers in the United States can enjoy Premium at no cost.

NBCU has said its service streaming will offer more than 15,000 hours of content available. In the beginning, the plan was for Peacock to be the “center stage” to see in streaming the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games were postponed until 2021.

Temporada 2020-2021 en Peacock Premium

On July 9, Peacock announced that the 2020-2021 English league season will be fully viewed on its Premium service.

“All content featured on the NBC Sports Gold ‘Premier League Pass’ will exclusively switch to Peacock Premium with the start of the 2020-21 Premier League season,” the press release reads.

NBC’s streaming service promises “1,500 hours of live Premier League games” and reruns of all 380 games (after 9pm ET).

The Premiere League, if the pandemic is kept under control, should begin on August 8.

