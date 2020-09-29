PDCC Bank Recruitment 2020 Apply online for 167 Sipahi Driver at pdccbank.com:

The Pune District Central Co-Operative Bank Limited is publishing its latest PDCC Bank recruitment notification via PDDC official portal pdccbank.com. Numbers of vacancies for Sipahi and Driver posts are available here for which interested candidates may apply.

The official PDCC Bank Recruitment 2020 is available at the official portal pdccbank.com and also contains brief details regarding qualification details.

Here we are also offering essential qualification info according to which interested candidates may apply. After reading these details, refer to the official notification and then apply for vacancies. Moreover, candidates must complete all the procedures before the last date. To get further details, get it from the official portal and read it at official notification.

PDDC Bank Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details:

Total Vacancies: 152

Name Wise Posts’:

Sipahi: 152 Posts

Driver: 15 Posts

Required Educational Qualification:

Interested candidates must have their 10th class qualification through a government recognized institute/ board. Also, those who have its equivalent qualification from a recognized institute will be eligible to apply for this recruitment notification.

Age Limit:

For applying to PDCC Recruitment 2020, candidates’ age should be between 18 to 32 years as on the Closing Date of Application. Age relaxation will also apply to those who belong to various reserved categories such as SC/ ST/ PWD/ E-Servicemen etc. For details regarding the upper age limit, get details from the official PDCC Bank Recruitment 2020 notification pdccbank.com.

Registration Fees:

To apply for Driver and Sipahi posts, interested candidates must pay the registration fees as per their category. Payment details for both these posts are available here:

For Sipahi Posts:

General/ Unreserved Candidates: 400/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates: No Fees

For Driver Posts:

General/ Unreserved Candidates: 300/- rupees

For SC/ ST Candidates: No Fees

Selection Procedures:

Candidates, who are successfully applying for these posts, need to attend various selection procedures. There will be Written Test, Computer Test, Physical Test, Physical Efficiency Test, Medical Test, Driving Test and Document Verification, etc. Those who get qualify into each of these procedures; will then receive their job allotment letter.

Steps To Apply For PDCC Bank Recruitment 2020:

First, visit the official PDCC portal at pdccbank.com Search for the Recruitment/ Careers Section. Go to that link and then search for official notification. After reading all the instructions go to the Apply Online link. Start filling the application form, enter all required details. Pay the Registration Fees and keep the receipt safe. At last, click the Submit button and complete all the procedures. Also, get a print of the application form and keep it for further usage. Complete all the procedures before the last date.

Apply Online Here for PDCC Bank Recruitment 2020

Download Official Notification

Official Site: www.pdccbank.com