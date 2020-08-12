Paty Navidad alerts against the world agenda

Paty Navidad likes to throw everyone on top.

The actress generated controversy on social networks, after referring to the sex change, feminism and femicide.

” Gender only exists in music and literature and violence has no gender, there are 2 sexes, a woman and a man, regardless of the sexual preferences of each person.

“Femicide is a political term, they are homicides of women, men and children. Everyone’s life is worth the same, ” the famous wrote in a tweet.

Following this, Christmas went on to give an explanation where he pointed out that even if a person changes their physique, whether they are male or female, they will always remain of their biological sex. However, she added that she loves the LGBTTI community.

And, although he already had several with their eyes peeled when reading what he wrote, he continued with the issue of femicide, ensuring that it has been used as part of the global political agenda to manipulate, confront, divide and sow hatred.

To top it off, Paty commented that feminism was made by politicians with the intention of “destabilizing women.”