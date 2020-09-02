Paty Manterola assures that music and acting are “the two legs” of her career

Mexican actress and singer Patricia Manterola enjoys her talents by alternating her return to music with her work as an actress on television, and assures that, in times of confinement, viewers will be able to empathize more with the characters of the production “Renta congelada” in its third season.

“Music and acting are the two legs of my professional career, in both I feel very strong and complete. I have been able to alternate projects that allow me to be in both and right now I am grateful to give life to characters like Delia and I am happy to be back in music “, Manterola assured in an interview.

On September 3, the third season of “Frozen Rent” will premiere on the Las Estrellas channel on Televisa, a series that portrays a comical story of two unknown couples who have to live in the same house for at least five years due to legal problems .

However, in this new season two characters will disappear and another two will arrive, played by José Eduardo Derbez and Adriana Montes de Oca, who will increase the comedy and discord in the house.

“In this third season the conflict is bigger: at the end of the second season Fernando (Juan Diego Cobarrubias) and Ana (Regina Blandón) leave, and in this a new couple enters the house, Nico (José Eduardo) and Sam (Adriana) with two wonderfully written characters, “said Manterola.

As anticipated, the character of Derbez is the “most coda person on the planet”, while Sam is a woman who has an obsession for cleanliness, so she will have several problems with Puerqui (Rodrigo Murray), Delia’s husband (Patricia Manterola).

That is why from the actress’s point of view, the quarantine and the imposed coexistence that has occurred as a result of the global pandemic due to the coronavirus, the public will be able to understand the characters better than before.

“Being 24/7 with the same people many things that you do not like about your personality are exposed, regardless of whether they are your loved ones, emotions and reactions begin to emerge that often create conflicts and it is precisely something that is marked this season , I think there will be a very special empathy, “he said.

But not everything will be conflict this season, because the character of Delia will go through good situations with which Manterola assures that he will “return to reality” and will put aside the fantasy and superstition where he always lives.

“Very beautiful moments come because the characters are very established, a very special moment comes for my character, a child will come who enters this story, a wedding, very beautiful things,” said the actress.

And he points out that the only thing she looks like Delia in real life is the desire for peace that her character longs for so much in “Frozen Rent.”

Music to cheer

Manterola recently returned to music with his single “A Breaking the Night”, a song with which he entered the urban genre with which he sought to bring happiness to his followers in such adverse times in which we find ourselves.

With that slogan, the singer has remained in this confinement, composing from her home studio and ensures that her releases of a lot of positive music will be more constant.

“On September 18 comes my next single, it is a song that I wrote in a pandemic, it was made thinking about these difficult times. It’s called ‘Song to get up’, so that we leave this time as strong as possible, ”he explained.

For the actress, one of the most important satisfactions that her work has given her is reaching out to the younger generations with her new songs, so she hopes to continue making more music for them.