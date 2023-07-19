Patriot Season 3 Release Date, Storyline, Cast Members, Trailer Release, And Everything You Need To Know

Unfortunately, many fans will be disheartened to know that makers have not announced the official release date for the Patriot Season 3.

Amazon Prime Video’s Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 is one of the most entertaining black comedy-drama series released for two seasons from 2015 to 2018. Steven Conrad served as the creator and executive producer for the Patriot Seasons 1 and 2.



In addition to that, Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 have also gathered good responses from the audience and reviewers. For instance, the Patriot drama series has achieved 8.3/10 ratings on the IMDb platform, which indicates that the show is worth watching.

This article will provide all the essential details about Patriot Season 3. Here we have mentioned the possible release dates, a brief storyline, cast members, and trailer release for Patriot Season 3.

Patriot Season 3 Release Date

As of now (June 2023), the showrunner Steven Conrad and his team have released only two seasons, and it’s been more than six years since we received Patriot Season 2. Therefore, fans wonder whether the Patriot comedy-drama series will return for the third season.

So the answer is straightforward. Patriot Season 1 premiered on November 5, 2015, and concluded on February 23, 2017. Later, the second season was also aired on Amazon Prime Video on November 9, 2018. Since it was concluded with eight episodes, the audience is now questioning whether there will be a third installment. The fact is that makers have not officially confirmed that they will release a third season for the Patriot drama series.

Moreover, some sources have even stated that the Patriot drama series will not release for further seasons as it was concluded with a perfect ending. So, for now, fans have to wait for an official confirmation from the team members. Until then, you can stream all the episodes of Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 episodes on Amazon Prime Video.

Patriot Season 3 Storyline – Spoilers Ahead

Over the past few years, black comedy dramas have received tons of love and support from the worldwide audience, and Steven Conrad’s 2015 released ‘Patriot Seasons 1 and 2.’ is the perfect example.

Patriot Season 1 premiered on Amazon Prime Video on November 5, 2015. The storyline follows an Intelligence officer John Tavner (Michael Dorman), whose complicated life demands him to forgo his limits and safety nets while performing his duties so that he can prevent Iran from nuclear war.

As the story reached the center plot, it became so interesting that viewers could not move their eyes for a second. The overall storyline is written with so much perfection that it enhances the excitement and humor at the same time.

Apart from John Tavner, we have also seen other supporting characters. Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 have featured characters like Leslie Claret (Kurtwood Smith), who happens to be John’s boss at McMillan.

In addition to that, we have also been introduced to Dennis McClaren (Chris Conrad), Detective Agathe (Aliette Opheim), and many others. A black comedy drama with a taste of spy investigations makes the Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 worth watching.

Patriot Season 3 Cast Members List

Since the showrunners released Patriot Season 2, fans have been curious about the release date and cast members for Patriot Season 3.



But unfortunately, no official information has been made public for the Patriot Season 3. The following cast members may return for the Patriot Season 3.

Michael Dorman as John Tavner

Kathleen Munroe as Alice Tavner

Michael Chernus as Edward Tavner (Cool Rick)

Kurtwood Smith as Leslie Claret

Aliette Opheim as Detective Agathe Albans

Debra Winger as Bernice Tavner

Terry O’Quinn as Tom Tavner

Chris Conrad as Dennis McClaren

Julian Richings as Peter Icabod

Tony Fitzpatrick as Jack Birdbath

Marcus Toji as Stephen Tchoo

Gil Bellows as Lawrence Lacroix

Sylvie Sadarnac as Lucie Prum-Waltzing

Hana Mae Lee as Numi Haruno

Sadieh Rifai as Mahtma El-Mashad

Charlotte Arnold as Ally O’Dhonaill

Zoe Schwartz as Sophie

Azhar Usman as Kkyman Candahar

Antoine McKay as Gregory Gordon

Kane Mahon as Mikham Candahar

Sabina Zeynalova as Sandrine Gernsback

Jaclyn Hennell as Lori

Norm Sousa as Edgar Barros

Matthew Lunt as Detective Emile Mills

Cindy Bossan as Detective Sandrine Gernsback

Patriot Season 3 Episode Title List

As discussed above, the show makers have not disclosed the official release date for Patriot Season 3. Also, the makers have yet to release the official episode titles for the Patriot Season 3.



Still, we have provided a complete list of episode titles for the Patriot Season 3.

Patriot Season 2 Episode 01 – American Dimes

Patriot Season 2 Episode 02 – The Vantasner Danger Meridian

Patriot Season 2 Episode 03 – The Guns of Paris

Patriot Season 2 Episode 04 – The Sword And The Hand

Patriot Season 2 Episode 05 – Army of Strangers

Patriot Season 2 Episode 06 – Fu*k John Wayne

Patriot Season 2 Episode 07 – Loaded

Patriot Season 2 Episode 08 – Escape From Paris

Where To Watch Patriot Season 3?

Patriot Season 1 is a fantastic American comedy-drama series consisting of a political and spy drama. As of now, in June 2023, the show makers have released only two seasons, and fans are highly excited to know about the show’s renewal for the third season.

If you are a fan of black-comedy dramas, then Steven Conrad’s Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 will entertain you the most. You can stream all the episodes of Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 on Amazon Prime Video. Further, if Patriot has a third season, it will release on the same platform.

How Many Episodes Will Be There In Patriot Season 3?

The earlier seasons of the Patriot comedy-drama series have entertained the audience and provided an exciting storyline to be remembered forever. But unfortunately, even after almost six years, makers have not launched a third installment for the Patriot Season 3. So we can not predict the exact number of episodes for the third installment of Patriot.

Still, looking at the previous releases, we can see that Patriot Seasons 1 and 2 premiered with 10 and 8 episodes, respectively. So we can assume that ten episodes may release for Patriot Season 3.

Patriot Season 3 Production Team Members

We can not conclude this article without mentioning the due credit to the production team members, who worked hard as the featured cast members. Patriot Season 1 and 2 is a complete package of light-hearted comedy with many twists and turns. The show was created and developed by famous American filmmaker Steven Conrad.

In addition to that, Steven has also served as the executive director along with Glenn Ficarra, John Requa, Gil Bellows, and Charlie Gogolak. Moreover, Tucker Gates, Ted Griffin, Jim Whitaker, and Steven have worked as directors for Patriot Seasons 1 and 2.

Patriot Season 3 Trailer Release

A teaser trailer or promo often provides information about the show’s return with added storyline and characters. But when writing this article, the show makers have not released the official trailer for Patriot Season 3.

Still, here we have added a trailer link for the Patriot Season 2. Click on the above link to watch the Patriot Season 2 official trailer. Once the show makers release the official trailer for Patriot Season 3, we will add it here.

Bottom Lines

Finally, we are in the conclusion section. Now you have all the latest updates about the Patriot Season 3 release date. Undoubtedly, makers have delivered one of a fascinating comedy-drama series with a pinch of black comedy, a detective environment, and many twists and turns.

Many fans await the official announcement since the show makers have not released Patriot Season 3. Nevertheless, the show has taken longer than expected, so we can assume that the Patriot drama series may not return for the third season. Still, to get updated with the latest information, check our website regularly.