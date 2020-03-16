Patrick Mahomes & GF Brittany Matthews Passionately Kiss Each Other On Vacation — See Pics

Patrick Mahomes and his longtime GF Brittany Matthews beloved their getaway, no matter followers warning them regarding the dangers of the shortly spreading Coronavirus.

Patrick Mahomes, 24, and his girlfriend Brittany Matthews, 24, are SO cute! The Kansas Metropolis Chiefs star was seen sharing a romantic kiss collectively together with his stunning lady whereas having enjoyable with a getaway in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Throughout the carousel submit, posted on Mar. 13, Brittany shared a trio of snaps of the couple and some associates taking inside the environment on a ship! “My people, that I like oh so much💞💞,” the well being coach wrote n her caption. Throughout the first pic, the couple could also be seen sweetly embracing whereas looking out into the ocean, and inside the subsequent, they locked lips! The pair looked to be joined by a gaggle of Brittany’s girlfriends, who had their backs turned the digital digital camera for the right Instagram-ready shot of them soaking inside the picturesque view.

Brittany confirmed off her glam trend on the getaway, selecting an on-trend brown-and-black checkered bikini by Fendi and beige knit cover-up. She rocked her commonplace stack of Cartier Love bracelets, along with a yellow gold widespread mannequin and a second diamond encrusted white gold one, elevating even in all probability probably the most casual look. “Regardless of floats your boat🌊🛥,” she captioned a second bikini pic, exhibiting off her extraordinarily toned abs, little one pink manicure and flirty abdomen button ring. For his half, Patrick was seaside ready in a rooster-patterned pair of navy swim trunks, and a vibrant pink cap donning the establish of their resort: the ritzy Cabo Del Sol.

The couple have seemingly been on the vacation for a few days, initially sharing a submit from Mar. 9 merely earlier to self-quarantine efforts throughout the Coronavirus. That didn’t stop followers from expressing their points inside the suggestions, though! “Carry on that boat! Please protect your self and Patrick away from the virus!” one fan urged. “Don’t get corona,” one different merely commented, whereas a third hilariously wrote, “larger get ur mvp a** home b4 u get sick” — referencing his present Large Bowl win.

It appears Brittany’s latest submit was a ‘latergram’ of varieties, as she was seen within the similar bikini and boat in a single different pic from Mar. 10. “Good cases with Good people!!” Patrick sweetly captioned a pic the two cuddling on the boat. The pair do seemingly nonetheless seem like on the getaway, with Brittany posting a snap from a salt room in a spa on Mar. 15, and Patrick out and about {{golfing}} with buddies on the same resort. We hope they get home protected!