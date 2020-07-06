Patricia Manterola denounces racism in West Hollywood

Patricia Manterola was the target of racist comments in West Hollywood, California, where she lives.

The singer and actress commented for the show Suelta la Sopa, that a neighbor made an out of place comment about her nationality.

“I bought a house and they were remodeling the house, obviously almost all the construction workers and the gardeners are Latino, they are Mexican. And one day the gardener tells me that the neighbor went and asked him: ‘Hey, do you know who is moving into this house? Who bought it?

“And the very proud gardener told him: ‘Oh well, a beautiful Mexican’ and the neighbor replied: ‘Oh, it can’t be, Mexicans don’t live in this neighborhood,'” the beauty said.

Manterola recalled that after what the gardener told her about the uncomfortable neighbor, she chose to give him, as it is commonly said, “slap with a white glove” and present him a lesson in a friendly way.

“I got ready, I looked gorgeous and I bought some cookies and I went and touched the neighbor and I said: ‘I’m your neighbor, I’m going to move in a few days, I’m an actress and I’m Mexican’, with all the pride that filled me mouth”.

In the United States, they have fought to eradicate racism against Latinos and African Americans.